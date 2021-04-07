In Nizhny Novgorod, a collector shot his colleague during a shooting briefing. It is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

The incident took place on April 7 on Mineev Street in the Avtozavodsky district. Employees of the logistics company “Brinks” practiced shooting. During the lesson, one of the collectors shot at his 23-year-old colleague. The young man died on the spot.

According to preliminary data, the accident was caused by careless handling of weapons.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.