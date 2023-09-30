The real price of antique samovars was revealed by collector Jan Drobyshev in an interview with Moslente. The expert owns several hundred specimens, which he collected over several years.

“Today, it is best to look for a good restored samovar that can be used for its intended purpose on the Internet on the website of restorers and collectors. Copies of the Soviet period are sold for 18-25 thousand rubles, and pre-revolutionary products for 45-50 thousand,” said Drobyshev.

The collector noted that the cost of the samovar is affected by the clarity of the mark. Previously, owners would stamp the pieces with an impression of the prize medals the pieces received. A samovar with a worn stamp can be purchased for about 40 thousand rubles, with a clear imprint – twice as expensive.

“Masters, many of whom really have golden hands, put fake marks on the samovar and sell them. Therefore, I would not recommend purchasing samovars in antique stores, at flea markets and along highways,” Drobyshev advised.

