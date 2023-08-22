The Collector: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Tuesday 22 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, The Collector, a 1997 film directed by Gary Fleder, will be broadcast. The screenplay is based on the detective novel of the same name by the American writer James Patterson and is the first film adaptation of Patterson’s novels, which will be followed by In the grip of the spider, again with Morgan Freeman, and the prequel Alex Cross – The killer’s memory. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Alex Cross, a police psychologist and criminologist, has been searching for his niece who has mysteriously disappeared for days. Alex would like to cooperate in the investigation, but the police chief Hatfield and the agents Nick and Davey consider his interventions an inopportune interference. He then goes with the police to South Carolina, where a woman has been hospitalized who managed to escape from the hidden refuge of a maniac who calls himself “Casanova”. She is Kate McTiernan, a young doctor who lives alone leading a normal life: in a night like so many of hers, she is kidnapped from her home by a masked man. The latter is none other than the collector, who kidnaps young and very beautiful women to collect them. Kate wakes up in a room made from a hidden cave in the woods. When she reaches out for help, she discovers she’s not the only girl kidnapped; many others are held captive in the cave and used as collectibles, including Alex’s granddaughter. Kate, a very determined, courageous and kick boxing woman, does not lose heart and manages to escape. After being in a coma for days, she wakes up and agrees to help Alex with the investigation.

The Collector: The Cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Collector, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Morgan FreemanDr. Alex Cross

Ashley Judd as Dr. Kate McTiernan

Cary ElwesDet. Nick Ruskin / Casanova

Alex McArthurDet. Davey Sykes

Tony GoldwynDr. William Rudolph

Jay Sanders as FBI Agent Kyle Craig

Bill NunnDet. John Samson

Brian Cox: Insp. Hatfield

Richard T. JonesSeth Samuel

Rome Maffia: Dr. Ruocco

Jeremy PivenHenry Castillo

Gina Ravera as Naomi Cross

William Converse-Roberts: Dr. Wick Sachs

Helen Martin: Nana Cross

Tatyana AliJanelle Cross

Anna Marie Horsford as Vickie Cross

Mena Suvari as Coty Pierce

Heidi SchanzMegan Murphy

Rick WarnerSgt. Willard

Billy Blanks: Kickboxing Instructor

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Collector on live TV and live streaming? The film will be broadcast tonight, 22 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.