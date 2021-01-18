The engineer and cultural manager Jacobo Fiterman, a central figure in the Argentine art scene, was distinguished with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Endowment for the Arts (FNA) for his work. In the last hours, he announced that he decided to donate the amount of his prize, 150,000 pesos, to the purchase of instruments for a children’s orchestra and a refrigerator to store vaccines against Covid 19. In this way, part of the recognition will be used in the purchase of music stands and instruments for the El Ombú Children’s Orchestra that operates in Lujan, coordinated by Santiago Mastronardi and Patricia Bisso, and the second half of the award will go to the Pardes congregation to buy a freezer where vaccines against the coronavirus will be stored.

Promoter of the work of great masters, Fiterman is a photographer, collector and patron and participated in the founding committee of ArteBA in 1991, a contemporary art fair that he presided over for more than ten years.

“I had no idea how to organize an art fair but I had an intuition,” he once told Clarion. He made a round of consultations among the most prominent figures of the medium and no one described a panorama of the necessary conditions to assume such an undertaking. All in all, Fiterman ventured and gave rise to a central meeting in contemporary Argentine art.

In 2019, by being distinguished by Ñ. Photo: Juano Tesone

Known in the art world as “Fito” and much loved for his generosity, as a manager he has promoted the careers of numerous young contemporary artists.

Last December, he was one of the 16 honorees who received this distinction for his career from the FNA, an institution that assured that “This gesture further enhances his career.” Before, in 2019, he had been awarded the Ñ ​​Award for Cultural Career that Clarín delivers.

His most recent challenge was to debut as a photographer with a sample and a book, entitled, with a certain irony about himself, Also photographer. “At this point I needed to reinvent myself a little,” he said then.

An enthusiastic entrepreneur and professional real estate developer, he bought his first painting six decades ago and started a collection of 600 works. After completing his task at arteBA – last August he resigned from its Executive Committee – he set up, years ago, the Alon Foundation for the Arts, a more personal initiative that he dedicated to promoting artists, through exhibitions and book publishing. .

EV