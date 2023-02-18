In the US, a collector smashed a sculpture of Koons in the form of a balloon for 42 thousand dollars

The work of the world famous artist Jeff Koons, which was estimated at 42 thousand dollars, was smashed at the Art Wynwood fair in Miami. About it informs Daily Mail.

The sculpture was made in the form of a dog made from a balloon. According to the publication, one of the collectors decided to check whether the work of Koons really matches the title. The woman hit it, after which it fell to the floor and shattered into pieces.

The exhibition staff asked the visitors who had gathered around the fragments to move away. At this point, one of those present offered to purchase the surviving part of the sculpture.

Earlier it became known that the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York changed the name of the painting by the French impressionist artist Edgar Degas “Russian dancer” to “Dancer in Ukrainian dress”.