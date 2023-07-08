negative space is “a horror story that, indeed, is scary at times, but, more than that cinematographic fear of tension and hidden monster, it provokes a strange twilight and depressive state of mind, a state of turmoil, as if it dirty the soul, if is that such a thing exists. And that is what is frightening: that words can achieve that”, writes Sergio C. Fanjul about BR Yeager’s book, recently published by Caja Negra. A story located in a peaceful town where strange things begin to happen, such as the collective suicide of adolescents. And meanwhile, the reader’s heart shrinks.

Among the titles reviewed this week also stand out spies don’t talk, in which its author Carlos Holemans delves into the enigmatic past of his father, Karel Holemans, painter, double agent of Nazism and the Resistance, Templar and who died in 1979 in a hospital in Tarragona. A lonely death after a fascinating life in permanent decline. For his part, in from the divanIrvin D. Yalom uses his experience as a psychoanalyst to put together an interesting novel about psychiatrists embarked on their personal struggles.

Other titles highlighted by critics of babelia are ETA: the outcome. Elusive peace in the Basque Countryour book of the week, in which Teresa Whitfield reflects on the end of the armed band, which she attributes, more than to a negotiation or a pact, to the police, judicial and social pressure on the terrorists, which led them to a unilateral decision to abandon arms; human danceby Rafael Argullol, which completes with another 1,000 pages a trilogy that covers the history of culture while the author converses with himself; feminist civilization, by Amelia Valcárcel, a militant essay but, according to our review, with a poorly articulated development; and the poems Course (Poetry, 1969-2022)by Joan Juaristi, and the dream come trueby Eloy Sanchez Rosillo.

The author defends that the judicial, police and international pressure and the social mobilizations led to the unilateral decision of ETA to abandon its weapons. Criticism by Luis R. Aizpeolea. The writer dialogues with himself in a volume of a thousand pages and extremely free writing, in which he covers the milestones in the history of culture. The author thus puts an end to the trilogy started with 'Vision from the bottom of the sea' and 'Poem'. Review of Domingo Ródenas de Moya. The author, a famous psychoanalyst, builds almost archetypal characters in his novels to show that the true therapeutic path goes through absolute sincerity between patient and analyst. Criticism of Lola Galán. The writer publishes a horror novel that subtly disturbs the reader's mood. Criticism by Sergio C. Fanjul. The author reconstructs the fascinating biography of his father based on the need to understand who was that man he knew so little about. Criticism by Jordi Amat. Jon Juaristi, one of the best-armed poets of his time, brings together all his lyrical work in a compilation that includes his eight published books and 35 unpublished compositions. Criticism by Ángel L. Prieto de Paula. The volume brings together the reflection on poetry that the author has carried out throughout his career. Criticism by Luis Bagué Quílez. The author delivers a militant text but with little philosophical sequencing, which takes advantage of materials already published in previous titles with the purpose of actively intervening in the feminism/transfeminism dispute. Criticism of Anna Caballé.

