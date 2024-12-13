The collective madness for a sexual funk tour, time travel, wounded books and other ways to survive the weekend

To combat the cold, what is better than human warmth in the crowd of a concert, what is better than the warm shelter of a cinema seat, what is better than lingering in the halls of a museum, what is better than covering your feet with a blanket and be abducted by a novel.

a concert

We have seen them unleash the madness last weekend in Barcelona… sitting on two stools! The concerts of the Argentine CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso in Spain are sold out but we want to recommend the two that are left for this weekend in Andalusia (Seville on the 13th and Granada on the 14th) in case you catch any tickets for legal resale. Already we warn you that they were big after the recording of their Tiny Desk session. 17 minutes that have catapulted them to fame and filled eight concerts that will hardly be forgotten. If you don’t believe me, read Nando Cruz. And if you’re still left wanting, no problem: they already have two larger concerts planned for next year: May 27 at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona and May 28 at the WiZink Center in Madrid. And, facing the summer festivals, they have already been announced at the Weekend Beach in Torre del Mar (Málaga) from July 10 to 12, and at the Low Festival (Benidorm) from July 25 to 27.

Three recommended books

‘Impossible to Say Goodbye’ and ‘Human Acts’ by Han Kang (Random House). The publishing machine was launched after the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature this year to the Korean writer, whose book The vegetarian It was published in Spain by a publisher that no longer exists. Random has suddenly released his latest book, Impossible to say goodbye, and has republished human acts, which has a translation into Catalan by La Magrana. The latter is a political and choral novel, which addresses the mobilization against the Chun Doo-hwan dictatorship that led to the Gwangju massacre, an episode that occurred in 1980 that has been remembered these days with the activation of martial law. In bookstores from December 5. ‘Memories of the Psychedelic Jungle’ by Joel Gion (Bruxist Collective). The tambourine player of the nineties neo-psychedelia group The Brian Jonestown Massacre has written his first book “following the rhythm” of his group and it is as delirious as his music, like traveling in the engine of his bus, narcotic and hypnotic. Even if you don’t know the group, it’s fascinating. Already in bookstores. ‘The volume of time I’ by Solvej Balle (Anagram). If you like time travel that hides something more than a paradox, this novel by the Danish writer (translated by Victoria Alonso) is a magnetic option that makes us think about memory, the course of time, love, loneliness or that somewhat isolated temporary space that personal relationships involve. The protagonists are a couple of antique booksellers. She takes a trip to Paris to attend an auction and ends up in a time loop that she can’t get out of. It is also translated into Catalan by Maria Rosich with the title The volume of temps I. In bookstores from November 6.

Three recommended films, by Javier Zurro





‘Dahomey’: In the midst of the debate on the decolonization of museums, Mati Diop arrives with this documentary that is one of the best films of the year (it won the Golden Bear in Berlin). It is not only because of the intelligence and maturity with which it faces the importance and need of returning the works to their places of origin, but also because it does so with a style where magic, oral history, tradition and the phantasmagorical merge. Wonderful. ‘Rock Bottom’: What a pleasure to see how Spanish animation follows its own path without following the rules set by Pixar, Dreamworks and company. Last year the triad of Robot Dreams, The Sultana’s Dream and They shot the pianist, and here comes a proposal as different as this film by María Trénor that takes the life and work of Robert Wyatt to create a film that is pure psychedelia. ‘Love Actually’: even if he is grinch There are things about Christmas that are irresistible, and Love Actually is one of them. The script that Richard Curtis wrote and directed is a marvel of a romantic comedy that is impossible not to fall for. A well-deserved Christmas classic and a film to enjoy and even have a little Christmas spirit. But not much, because you go out into the streets of a crowded Madrid and you soon get over it.

Three plans for the weekend, by Laura García Higueras





Work and nights (Logroño). Screenings, meetings with filmmakers, training proposals and an expanded cinema performance. These are the activities that are going to take over the Logroño Works and Nights festival this weekend. Marina Alberti, granddaughter of Rafael Alberti and María Teresa de León, presents Aitanathe short in which he paid tribute to his mother; and Elena López Riera the documentary The queens of the south. Wounded Book Market (Madrid). The publishing house Ediciones Comisura organizes this wonderful market in its space located in Carabanchel (Madrid). With it they intend to give a new life, for eight euros, to the books discarded by the market, because they are “injured.” Those that have suffered knocks, damaged transport, that have been touched at fairs, that have suffered some type of error in the production chain, that have been mislabeled or that have been published on a paper that is too sensitive. Muñeca Infinita will be the guest publisher in this second edition, a label specialized in memorial narrative. Ultralight Concert (Seville). One of my musical discoveries of the year has been the rock band Ultraligera. A very energetic group with a lot of vibes, who joined in 2021. This Saturday they play at the Sala Club in Seville. If you don’t know them, I recommend you start listening to them Wicker chair either Europe.

Three exhibitions, by Jordi Sabaté





‘Warhol and Vijande. Appointment in Barcelona’ (Barcelona). The exhibition that last spring could be seen in Madridnow arrives in the Catalan capital with the help of the Fundació Suñol. It recounts Andy Warhol’s trip to Madrid in 1983, with democracy newly inaugurated, with the help of gallery owner Fernando Vijande in what was a cultural event. The exhibition presents 20 portraits that photographer Christopher Makos made of Warhol. At the same time, it is accompanied by the presentation of the documentary More than Guns, Knives and Crosses, which, hand in hand with Alaska, and through the testimony of prominent personalities from the cultural world of the time, recounts that historic visit. ‘Impossible rainbow: an exercise in celestial landscaping’ (Gijón). It is about an immersive installation which, using digitally controlled lights and sounds, immerses the viewer in a misty and changing landscape, crossed by luminous rays that display the colors of the rainbow over the monumental space of LABoral Centro de Arte y Creación Industrial (Gijón, Asturias). It has been created by the visual and sound artist Lukas Truniger, who works with generative media, and the researcher in the field of physicochemistry Bruce Yoder. ‘Bar Deluxe’ (Malpartida de Cáceres). The Vostell Malpartida Museum The individual exhibition opened this week by Russian-German artist MK Kaehne Deluxe Barwhich has as a subtitle The investment of the readymade, in which a selection of works from his extensive work cycle entitled ‘Bar’ is presented. Inspired by the “found objects” to which Marcel Duchamp granted art status starting in 1914, MK Kaehne grants his works the task of recovering the traditions of surrealism and critically analyzing the present, through works that the artist himself calls realization kits.

Three readings





Capitalist science fiction. Michel Nieva has published an essay in Anagrama in which tear apart Elon Musk during his surprising analysis of the influence of science fiction on technology moguls. Netanyahu doesn’t want you to see it. Alexis Bloom’s documentary Netanyahu File collects testimonies against the Israeli leader, accused of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. It can be seen on Filmin. We want to go slow. Laurent Vidal has written a book that gives us the arguments we need to fight against speed as an instrument of social control. How can we turn it around?

Librotea’s recommendations





How many essays have you read this year? If you count them and it seems to you that there are quite a few and more and more, we will explain this phenomenon to you, which does not only happen to you. And to top it off we give more ideas of other great trials of 2024 that you can sign up for.