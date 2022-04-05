As the years go by, life shortens, and you learn so much that you want to go back, because it is beautiful, although not easy.

The Red Cross is an aid institution to assist the population in cases of emergency caused by accidents or natural disasters, it lives on the generosity of citizens, and for this, each year it makes a well-known economic collection.

At the end of the sixties, we passionately embraced the love for the radio and the microphone, and then we participated as lifeguards in the Culiacán Red Cross, we lived several collections, where we met people as enthusiastic as Zaragoza, De Nicolás, Tamayo, Ramos Rojo, Martinez and many more.

In the month of March the collection was made, it was a real party and great expectations arose, since a goal was set to be met, and at the end of the term a lot of interest was aroused among the population.

The radio stations were coordinated and live broadcasts were made from the collection headquarters, artists from the medium participated and everything was enthusiasm and joy.

We used to do “Pininos” on the NW, Mr. Héctor Ramos, the station’s concessionaire, entrusted us with the task of directing the collection from Escobedo and Obregón “live”, we talked two days in a row without stopping, with our throats closed but it didn’t matter, it was a I like “broadcasting”.

But no, there was no such remote control, actually we were just announcing over the local sound, and very few people paid attention to us… What a blow!