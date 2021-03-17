Martín Soria is a nominee Minister of Justice, a Rio Negro deputy for resigning, a former employee of the Library of Congress and of the Comodoro Py courts – which he now calls Commodore Pro– and brand new squire in the fight against him lawfare: the alleged political persecution that pulverize all the evidence into a single story accumulated in the Kirchnerist causes of corruption, no matter how strong they are. In the midst of all this, Soria was mayor of General Roca for 8 years.

There withheld 6 percent of their wages to all the officials that he incorporated into his management. It was not two, not four, but 38.

Of every 100 pesos that the municipality paid them, 6 were for Soria. Six times 38. Every month for 8 years, with the alleged goodwill of the dispossessed, but in black.

According to the judicial investigation, the Municipality of General Roca would print the official a salary receipt with the full salary, but then a 6% lower amount was credited to his bank account.

The difference was given in cash to the mayor. Not by those who automatically received the discount, which was not listed anywhere, but directly by the municipal Treasury.

In other words, the “volunteers” made their monthly contribution before the money got into their hands.

This, in addition to the complaining lawyer – the opposition leader Nicolás Suárez Colman – ratified it … Soria himself.

The new Minister of Justice declared in the case: “There is no municipal regulation that prohibits the voluntary contribution discount mechanism, being the same long-standing and usual one, having received no claim from those who made the contribution in question”.

A phrase full of revelations: There is no municipal regulation that prohibits it. Martín Soria was mayor for 8 years, succeeded his father, and then was succeeded by his sister. Why would the Soria forbid a contribution for Martín?

And, furthermore, what margin would an official who assumes with this practice have to refuse the “voluntary” contribution usual and long-standing?

Who would want to break tradition if they wanted to keep their job?

The canon was called, without euphemisms, “Voluntary Contribution to the Political Project of Mayor Martín Soria” and was charged by him in cash, in black, at will and without accountability.

Although those contributions they were never banked, Prosecutor Julieta Villa dismissed the complaint against Soria, her Secretary of the Treasury, her Director of Finance and the members of the Court of Accounts for understanding that “The necessary elements are not gathered to frame the facts in a typical criminal figure”.

Of course, the same prosecutor says that “The way to raise funds to solve the political project of Soria was administratively messy”.

Following the appeal, the chief prosecutor, María Teresa Giuffrida, opined that “It is necessary to deepen the investigation with respect to some officials and confirm the dismissal with respect to others …”.

For her, the collection system was “Extremely informal”. And he ordered to continue investigating the Soria officials, but not to Soria.

That is, to investigate those who fulfilled the orders to discount and give the money in hand to the mayor, but not the mayor who gave those orders and collected the money every month.

The dismissal of Soria leaves more curiosities.

One is that it was last month, too close from the moment his name began to sound like a future Minister of Justice.

Another is that in Río Negro the accusatory system that they are going to put in the Capital is working if they manage to remove the attorney Casal, as the hard Kirchnerism has been battling.

In that system -as we see in General Roca-, If prosecutors don’t move forward, there’s no cause.

Who goes after that obsession of Cristina is, precisely, the new minister Soria.

