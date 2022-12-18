In Cambiago, with the toast of Saronni, Baronchelli and Motta, and hundreds of enchanted enthusiasts, yet another gift from the Master to the cycling world was inaugurated. On display 74 bicycles and dozens of jerseys. Hours: 9.30-12.30 and 14.30-17.30

No, you can’t lose. Because it’s a journey through the history of cycling through 74 bicycles. It’s called THE Ernesto Colnago Collection, seventy years of cycling history through unpublished photographs, multimedia installations, original race jerseys and bikes protagonists of legendary feats.

Eddy Merckx’s 1972 Hour record, the steel Master frame with which Beppe Saronni won the 1982 Goodwood World Championship, the carbon one that Franco Ballerini rode to triumph for the first time at Paris-Roubaix in 1995. Every corner is a piece of history, it is a memory that excites. Like that all Ferrari red part, to celebrate a decade of collaboration and revolution with the Prancing Horse.

Don Mazzi blessed the Museum in front of the life-size photo of Pope Woityla receiving a Colnago bike from Ernesto’s hands. The words of Marino Bartoletti, the champions who praised Colnago bikes: Beppe Saronni, Gianbattista Baronchelli and Gianni Motta. The embrace of Norma Gimondi, Felice’s daughter. See also Pelé: this is the last medical report from Brazil, video

The nephew Alessandro Colnago, with enthusiasm equal to that of his grandfather, carried out this wonderful project: in addition to the value of the historical relics, there is the aesthetics of the bright, modern rooms, designed by the Antonio Lanzillo & Partners studio (winner of the Golden Compass 2020).

The Collection will open to the public with free admission, exceptionally without reservation, on Monday 19, Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 December, 9.30-12.30 and 14.30-17.30. It will then reopen to the public on Tuesday 10 January: Monday-Thursday 9.30-12.30 and 14.30-17.30; Friday 9.30-13.30 and it will be necessary to book on the website www.lacollezioneec.com, operational from 9 January.

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 21:28)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Collection #Colnago #Bike #Museum #journey #dreams