Dhe entrance next to the Almudena Cathedral is easy to miss. No ostentatious portal draws attention, although behind it the doors to the royal treasuries open. Most Madrid residents had almost forgotten the construction, which had been the subject of debate for years. It was completed in 2015, and it took eight more years before the first visitors could finally see the “Gallery of the Royal Collections” on June 29th, which could become a new tourist magnet in the Spanish capital alongside the Prado and Reina Sofía . Hoteliers are confident that cultural tourists will therefore stay an extra night in Madrid: one and a half million people visit the Royal Palace across the street each year.

The “Galería de las Colecciones Reales” are the largest and most important new exhibition building since the Guggenheim Museum a good 25 years ago. The globally unique collection, which the Spanish kings have put together over half a millennium, is structurally much more modest than its competitors in Bilbao or Madrid. “The most important cultural and tourist project in Spain for decades” calls it “Patrimonio Nacional” nevertheless. This is the name of the state authority responsible for the royal palaces and works of art in Spain, which no longer belong to the kings but to the citizens.

Inside, shapes and materials remain simple

The new building has been dug into the flank of the hill on which the Arabic Alcázar was originally located and today the baroque Bourbon Castle is enthroned. The architects Emilio Tuñón and Luis Moreno Mansilla took up the off-white of the baroque royal residence and continued it in a more austere manner – without dominating the ensemble above the Manzanares River: its austere facade made of Gris Quintana granite, which reminds some critics of a large container , sinking into the lush green treetops of Campo del Moro. The grounds of the park were camped by the “Moorish” troops under Ali Ben Yusuf when they tried one last time to retake the city in 1109.









picture series



Lively, diverse, surprising

:



Spain’s new major museum



The new gallery has a serving function, it blends in without dominating the historic surroundings. This is remarkable given the dimensions: 40,000 square meters, 145 meters long and more than six floors. But you don’t notice any of that on the terrace in front of the main entrance, which has been accessible for some time. People can get their fill of the view across the city and river to the Sierra de Guadarrama mountains.







Inside, the shapes and materials remain simple: granite, concrete, glass and oak. The tall windows frame views of modern-day Madrid. A wide ramp leads down into Spanish cultural history, which is closely linked to the royal family. The name of floor -1 is just “A” and stands for “Austria”. This is what the austere but no less art-loving Habsburg dynasty is called in Spain. -2 is followed by “B” for the Bourbons – with a burst of color. The place itself forced to integrate the Arabic past.

Resistance came from the monasteries

Excavators uncovered the remains of the ninth-century city wall and main gate, throwing the building plan into disarray. The gallery is not another museum where you can intoxicate yourself with works of art, marvel at the names of the artists and just go with the flow. The planners of the Patrimonio Nacional try it with gentle cultural-historical didactics. The show is intended to provide orientation over five centuries without dealing with difficult issues such as colonial heritage. A small focus is placed on the women in the royal monasteries, and the Spanish baroque sculptor Luisa Roldán also received a prominent place with her newly renovated “Archangel Michael Fighting the Devil”.