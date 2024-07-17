KYlian Mbappé You already saw white. The real Madrid has ended the long-standing affair with one of the most promising players in football today. The player will finally live and play in the Spanish capital.

The player, after his long stay with Paris Saint Germain, arrived as a free agent to the Merengue team and is the club’s new galactic signing. As expected, a sports superstar like him has several tastes, among them, luxury cars.

Why won’t you be able to drive in Spain?

The Frenchman was PSG’s favorite, which is why the club had given him a personal driver so he wouldn’t have to worry about driving his own car. For this reason, he had never had the need to obtain the driver’s license that he could have obtained 7 years ago when he came of age.

He would not even be able to enjoy the agreement that the German brand BMW has with the club, which gives them their own cars while they are part of the White House. The player is a strange case, since it is common to see athletes driving around in luxury cars on the streets, as well as, many times, being the protagonists of scandals thanks to their irresponsibility behind the wheel.

However, the French national team’s ’10’ and now Real Madrid’s ‘9’ has stated on occasions that this is not a priority for him but rather a consequence of achieving fame at an early age. Now, it is expected that he will complete his formalities and be able to walk around the streets of Madrid as is customary for Real Madrid players.

Among the collection that the Frenchman boasts are the Ferrari 488 Tracka limited edition that reaches half a million dollars; Ferrari 458 which is worth around 300 thousand dollars and some from other brands like Volkswagen and Mercedes, of which he owns a V-Class.