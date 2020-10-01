The collection of donations to the actor Mikhail Efremov, sentenced to eight years in prison, began in the Telegram channel, tied to his personal phone number. The announcement was soon removed as reported on Thursday, October 1, by the Daily Storm.

“Good afternoon dear friends. We are starting to raise funds to support Mikhail Olegovich and his family, ”said the announcement that appeared in the channel. It was also clarified that part of the collected money will be sent to Efremov’s wife Sophia and his family, and the rest will be received by the artist himself.

The ad was removed after journalists attempted to confirm the fundraising information. It is not known who exactly hosts the Efremov channel in Telegram…

According to the head of the press service of the GUFSIN of Russia in the Sverdlovsk region, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Levchenko, Efremov will not have problems with earning money in prison. He noticed that an actor can master one of the working specialties.

“They will teach. How old is he? 56? Still young. He can become a tailor in three months. Do you know how the sewing industry is developing in the Urals now ?! Or he can learn the profession of a turner or a locksmith – and no help will be needed. He will help his relatives himself! ” – assured Levchenko.

Earlier it became known that Efremov reimbursed the moral compensation to the son of the driver Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident with his participation. Valery Zakharov received 800 thousand rubles from the artist.

An accident involving a Russian artist occurred on June 8. Efremov was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication. He drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a car driven by the driver Sergey Zakharov. He died. On September 8, Efremov was sentenced to eight years in prison.