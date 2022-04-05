After the announcement last January, the OPI nail polish collection created in partnership with Xboxwith 12 bright spring colors inspired by the gaming world, is finally available in Italy.

From pastel pinks to coral, through the boldest greens and blues, to purples, the OPI x Xbox collection is completely gender-neutralgiving all fans the opportunity to express themselves through nail art.

The 12 shades of the OPI x Xbox collection will be available to the public and professionals respectively in the formulas of Nail Lacquer, Infinite Shine And Gel Color and will include:

Quest for Quartz : a shimmering pink to always be the winner

: a shimmering pink to always be the winner Pixel Dust : a pearly mauve pink for a more world pixelated

: a pearly mauve pink for a more world Racing for Pinks : a pink to make the engines roar

: a pink to make the engines roar Suzi is My Avatar : a nude pink to activate virtual superpowers

: a nude pink to activate virtual superpowers Trading Paint : an apricot color to give the right sprint to the days and cross the finish line

: an apricot color to give the right sprint to the days and cross the finish line Heart and Con-soul : a crimson red to take nail art to the next level

: a crimson red to take nail art to the next level The Pass is Always Greener : a pastel green in front of which one cannot remain impassable

: a pastel green in front of which one cannot remain impassable Sage Simulation : a bright sage green to get lost in a sparkling simulation

: a bright sage green to get lost in a sparkling simulation You Had Me at Halo : a shimmering galactic blue for stellar scores

: a shimmering galactic blue for stellar scores Can’t CTRL Me : an in-CNTRL-labile blue

: an in-CNTRL-labile blue Achievement Unlocked : to unlock a lilac-sized world

: to unlock a lilac-sized world N00berry: intense blueberry purple to enhance nail art

THE Gel Color offer a salon manicure lasting up to 3 weeks with Infinite Shine you get a very shiny manicure with a traditional application, while i Nail Lacquerthanks to their rich and pigmented formula, they offer a uniform manicure.

“We are very proud of the partnership with OPI, which unveils beautiful colors inspired by the world of gaming and the most loved Xbox titles“, he claims Marcos Waltenberg, Xbox Global Partnership Director. “Our wish is that this collection inspires fans around the world to embrace their creativity in inventing imaginative and colorful nail art.“.

The 12 colors of the OPI x Xbox Collection are available in the formulas GelColor (for professional use only), Infinite Shine (€ 18.00), Nail Lacquer (€ 15.00), for sale on the platform www.myhairboutique.itin beauty centers and in the most famous perfumery chains starting from April 2022.