Drama in Cecina, Tuscany: a 22-year-old girl was found dead, Lucy Cosattifor friends Light. The girl, originally from Udine, worked as a cook’s assistant at a beach resort in Marina di Cecina. The hypothesis most supported by investigators is that of a fatal illness that occurred during the night. An autopsy has already been arranged to ascertain the precise causes of death.

22-year-old young woman dies due to probable illness

The discovery of Lucia Cosatti’s body by a colleague

The 22 year old girl had come to Cecina to work during the summer season as a assistant chefIt was a colleague of the girl who found her friend’s lifeless body last Thursday, once she returned to the house they shared.

In shock, the colleague immediately raised the alarm and called for rapid intervention by emergency services. An ambulance from the 118 operations center of the Cecina Public Assistance promptly arrived at the site of the discovery. However, the paramedics who intervened could do nothing for the young woman: In fact, every attempt at resuscitation was in vain.. The doctors then declared him dead.

In addition to the paramedics, a patrol of the Carabinieri of the Cecina Company also intervened at the scene of the tragedy. The officers carried out a series of checks inside the apartment, then making an appropriate report to the deputy prosecutor on duty, Alessandra Fera.

The results of the investigations

According to initial reconstructions, no signs of forced entry were found in the house where Lucia was found. Furthermore, an initial external examination carried out by the coroner, on the young woman’s body no signs of violence were found. The most probable hypothesis is therefore that of a sickness fatal and sudden that would have left no escape for the poor victim. However, the autopsy ordered by the magistrate will clarify any doubts in this regard and ascertain the precise causes of death.

The news of the tragic death of the 22-year-old has obviously shocked the entire community of Cecina. Lucia Cosatti’s friends and acquaintances describe her as a smart girl with a passion for the restaurant world. In fact, she would have liked to become a great professional chef.