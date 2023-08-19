But with the battles entering their fifth month; Those neighborhoods have turned into an area of ​​operations witnessing the heaviest acts of air and ground bombardment, prompting thousands to flee, raising fears that Khartoum will become a city completely devoid of residents.

More than 125 days after the outbreak of fighting; The area of ​​danger has expanded dramatically; The number of civilian deaths and injuries increased dramatically, bringing the total death toll to more than 4,500 people.

On Thursday and Friday, there was a significant increase in the pace of displacement from the neighborhoods of Omdurman and the rest of the capital.

According to Al-Sadiq Al-Sheikh, a resident of the northern neighborhoods of Omdurman:

Many people have lost the ability to resist, with the increasing security, health and living pressures.

We have no other choice but to acquiesce in the difficult decision of displacement.

There is no longer a safe place in the capital in light of the current deterioration in the security and humanitarian situation.

According to estimates by the International Organization for Migration, the fighting and continuous aerial bombardment have forced about 3 million people, or more than 70% of the population of Khartoum, to flee and leave their homes.

Most of Khartoum’s neighborhoods turned into ghost towns after their residents abandoned them. However, those who stayed in their homes were exposed to unprecedented human tragedies. Where some of them died and no one was found to bury them, and some remained under the rubble for days.

With the expansion of the fighting, more areas will join other neighborhoods, some of which have been completely emptied since the beginning of the war, such as the airport, al-Amarat, al-Mamoura, al-Sahafat, Kalaklat, Jabra, al-Shajara neighborhoods in Khartoum, and most of the neighborhoods of Khartoum North.

suffering of the stranded

On the other hand; Those stuck in combat zones, especially the old neighborhoods of Omdurman and eastern Khartoum, suffer from a severe shortage of basic foodstuffs. due to the closure of most markets; great difficulties in accessing hospitals in light of the increasing number of civilian casualties as a result of the continuous shelling of residential neighbourhoods; Many people with chronic diseases also face the risk of death due to the scarcity of diabetes and pressure medications, and doses for cancer and kidney dialysis.

The health sector is facing great difficulties in light of the fact that more than 70% of hospitals are out of service, in addition to the acute shortage of medical aid and life-saving medicines, and the continuous power outages.

Reports indicate a high death rate in hospitals due to reasons related to the lack of electricity, amid great concern over the decomposition of more bodies kept in the refrigerators of the morgues of the main hospitals, which are estimated at more than 3 thousand bodies.

Lawyer and human rights activist Rana Abdel-Ghaffar believes that the indiscriminate bombing and the lack of observance by the fighting sides of the foundations and rules of international law are the main reasons that exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.

“The response to the humanitarian situation remained absent, despite the great tragedies resulting from the war, which left large numbers of dead civilians and the accompanying systematic looting of their properties and homes,” Abdel Ghaffar told Sky News Arabia.

dangerous situation