The collapse at the Norilsk Concentrator happened during the work to strengthen the structures. This was reported on February 20 by the press service of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Prosecutor’s Office.

“In the building of the ore transfer point, repair work was carried out to strengthen the structures. The repair is carried out by the forces of Norilsknickelremont LLC, – said the supervisory authority.

It is noted that the factory continues to operate, but with restrictions due to the rescue operation.

The incident occurred on February 20 at about 4:00 local time (0:00 Moscow time). Three galleries of the crushing shop collapsed, as well as partly storage facilities. Initially, a collapse area of ​​200 square meters was reported. m, later the Ministry of Emergencies announced 1 thousand square meters. m.

It was reported that eight people could be under the rubble, of which two were able to get out on their own, four more were extracted by rescuers. One of the rescued subsequently died. Search and rescue activities continue. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 181 people and 65 pieces of equipment work at the site of the emergency.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of safety rules during mining operations, resulting in the death of two or more persons).