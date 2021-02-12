The British economy suffered its biggest recession in 300 years in 2020.

The economy contracted 9.9 percent, early estimates from the Office for National Statistics showed, as restrictions to contain the pandemic took a serious toll.

The sector of services The country, which has been closed for much of last year due to closures, was down 8.9 percent.

Oxford Street almost empty on February 12, 2021. Photo REUTERS / Toby Melville.

However, the country seems to be about to avoid a double recession, which would have been the result of two consecutive quarters of negative growth following the recession in spring 2020.

In the last three months of the year, gross domestic product rose 1 percent from the previous quarter, more than most forecasts expected.

Despite a new, more contagious strain of coronavirus, companies were able toadapt restrictions and schools remained open in the second half of last year.

The economy is expected to contract again in the first months of 2021, as most of Britain is under tight lockdown following the winter peak in cases.

But the rapid deployment of vaccines has bolstered expectations for an optimistic economic recovery later in the year.

The Bank of england expects the economy to return to its pre-pandemic size in early 2022.

A study of historical data by the central bank shows that last year’s recession was the worst since 1709, the year of the so-called Great Frost, an extraordinarily cold winter in Europe.