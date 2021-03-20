Shocking scenes coming from Lebanon this time … People quarrel in search of infant formula in stores, hunger knocking on the doors, economic collapse, popular anger and massive protests, while the political polarization is at its most intense, with a state of complete paralysis. The Lebanese pound is in a sharp decline close to 100% of its price, while it is considered the worst crisis since the civil war, so that fuel is not available, and there is talk of Lebanon entering the darkness due to the inability to provide electricity. These are simplified pictures of the current Lebanese reality, and the first suspect is rampant corruption and the failure of some politicians to demonstrate sufficient integrity and the ability to abandon their ambitions for the sake of their people, in addition to the forces and parties working to plunge Lebanon into chaos to achieve their goals or the goals of the countries that are subject to them. Here it is necessary to refer to Hezbollah, which has worked and is working on an external agenda prepared for it since its inception, and which is in the service of its leaders in Iran.

The irony is that Hezbollah has warned of a civil war that is sought by countries and external parties, and said that it will not resort to arms in order to form a government or find a solution to the internal crisis, but the party has forgotten to indicate that Iran has an interest in dragging Lebanon into chaos. Tehran is the state of chaos that it caused in several countries and maintained its continuation in those countries, from Iraq to Syria, Yemen and Lebanon, we find the Iranian hand extended in spreading havoc. And this what we are witnessing in Lebanon is part of the consequences of these interventions, which were exemplified in the Lebanese case by Hezbollah, which controls the Lebanese reality by force of arms, and even those parties that have some authority in Lebanon are either allied or affiliated with the party.

Some speak in a broader way than that and say that Tehran wants to reinforce chaos in Lebanon and keep the keys to a solution in its hands, in order to barter Lebanon in its deal that it seeks to conclude with Washington, in order to strengthen its negotiating position and enter international files with the aim of pushing this deal forward, and this is what it is doing In a number of Arab countries where its agents work and those who obey its orders, Hezbollah is the one holding the state of war and peace, and it has previously involved Lebanon in unnecessary conflicts, for example the 2006 war where the country was severely damaged, and the party that controlled the situation strengthened. While the economic losses were beyond the ability of the Lebanese, after the party dragged them into a state of chaos after the other, the results of which are now evident in the almost complete collapse of the Lebanese state.

There are many who are proposing solutions to the Lebanese crisis. Some find the solution in the rapid formation of a government of non-partisan specialists working to solve the economic crisis, to develop national rescue plans, restore confidence in Lebanon, and put it on the international map again, with the aim of supporting it economically and sending reassurances to a political reform plan and a comprehensive process for the judiciary On corruption. But others say that this solution is only a first aid, and the most effective solution is to go to early parliamentary elections with the aim of giving the Lebanese street the opportunity to make a correct choice, this time for non-partisan parliamentarians working to advance Lebanon’s interest first, and perhaps this will be the seed of eliminating rampant corruption. Some prefer a radical change in the process of choosing politicians, or at least encouraging the street to make the right choice, especially as it has become aware of the importance of choosing specialists, not only partisans, and strengthening the authority of the state and not providing the opportunity for transnational parties and regimes to dominate the Lebanese reality.

* An Emirati writer