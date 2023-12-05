«Just as Russia is winning the propaganda war on Western fatigue, it is dramatically losing the economic war. The Kremlin will soon have to do something for Gazprom, which is literally devastated and no longer knows what to do, other than diversifying as much as possible towards oil rather than gas.” But oil is also very affected by the “price cap” imposed by the sanctions.

The words of a senior Italian executive who worked for 35 years in the oil and gas sector with Russia describe what, in the world of energy, is no longer a secret: Putin is seeing the main lever of his power, internal and external, collapse . Namely Gazprom. Naturally he has many ways to make up for it, including forced interventions on the riches of the oligarchs, the fact remains that Gazprom, but also oil, not just gas, are falling.

According to a report from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Russia lost 34 billion euros in earnings from gas and oil exports after Western countries introduced a price cap on Russian oil and a ban on sea imports into European Union countries came into force. An immense figure, comparable to the expenditure of the entire Russian security budget planned for 2024, which amounts to 3.4 trillion rubles (i.e. a third of all planned defense expenditure, which is 10.4 trillion rubles , i.e. 105.5 billion euros).

The sanctions – introduced late, on 5 December 2022 – have reduced Russian export revenues by 14%. In the first half of 2023 Russia lost 180 million euros per day, due to sanctions (although in the second half of the year – with a series of strategies including the use of a fleet of shadow, Turkish tankers and Arab Emirates – Moscow has reduced losses to 50 million euros a day, still a considerable figure).

According to data from the Federal Tax Service, revenues of all Russian companies in the first half of 2023 halved: in the period January-June they amounted to 342.2 trillion rubles (against 694 trillion in 2022). The Bank of Russia last Thursday in its (very gloomy) analysis of financial stability said that the revenues of the largest oil and gas exporters fell by 41% compared to the same period last year. And here we come to the specific situation of Gazprom.

Through the figures collected by “The Ins”, in 2007 Gazprom was in third place in the list of the most valuable companies in the world. Fifteen years later, it finds itself hovering between the fourth and fifth hundred. In dollar terms, the capitalization collapsed more than sevenfold.

Before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Gazprom supplied Europe with around 150 billion cubic meters of gas per year, through several routes: Nord Stream 1 (55 billion cubic meters, to Germany), Yamal-Europe (33 billion cubic meters, to Poland), the gas pipeline system in Ukraine (40 billion cubic meters) , the Turkish Stream (20 billion cubic meters, towards southern Europe). Nord Stream 2 (which was supposed to carry another 55 billion to Germany) was awaiting certification from the German regulator, but as you know that pipeline blew up.

Thus, according to data from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, Russian gas exports to Europe have fallen to 63 billion cubic meters (from 150), and at the end of 2023 they are expected to be just 22 billion. Russia is now at the level of Azerbaijan and Algeria, Norway has become Europe’s main gas supplier. China, which has become Gazprom’s main gas importer, pays extremely less: Europe and Turkey paid 984 dollars for a thousand cubic meters of Russian gas in 2022: China paid a paltry 277 dollars (source Bloomberg). “This means that Beijing gives Moscow less than a third of what the European countries, mainly Germany and Italy, could pay together.” At the beginning of the war the price of a thousand cubic meters of Russian gas in Europe had risen above 3800 dollars (about 20 times the average of previous years): but that situation, incredibly favorable to Moscow (and celebrated on Italian propaganda talk shows) , it is quickly over. Currently, a thousand cubic meters of Russian gas costs around 500 dollars in Europe and the average price for the year could fall further, Fitch says.

Gasprom still holds its own only thanks to Gazpromneft: but in the absence of other strategies, all that remains for Moscow is to lay new pipes around the world, i.e. towards the east, towards China. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline in 2022 supplied 15.5 billion cubic meters to Beijing. By 2025, Putin hopes to reach 38 billion: but it is still nothing compared to the 150 billion cubic meters lost with Europe (and, as mentioned, China pays less than a third for that gas). Moscow hopes to build a new gas pipeline to China, the Power of Siberia 2. But China in the meantime is already diversifying towards liquid natural gas, and it is quite difficult for it to hang hand and foot on Russia, as Germany did (with Chancellor Schroeder) and Italy (with Silvio Berlusconi). In the meantime, lucrative orders continue and if possible increase to the “pipe-laying” companies of Putin’s friends, from Rotenberg to Kovalchuk and Timchenko, without however being covered by Gazprom’s immense revenues.

The revision made by the Russian Central Bank is nothing less than dramatic: revenues of the largest oil and gas companies in Russia fell by 41% in January-September 2023. “This is due to the deteriorating price environment and declining oil export volumes due to tightening sanctions, restructuring of supply chains and financial flows.” Earnings are even worse, because the share of the dollar in export earnings halved (now it is at 24%), and in the end the volume of foreign currency sales on the stock exchange collapsed by 58%.

In this terrifying “revision”, Gazprom does the lion’s share of the negative: Having stopped supplies to most customers in the European Union to the extent we have described, the company suffered net losses of over a trillion rubles (10 billion euros), and is now forced to reduce production by a quarter compared to the pre-war period. Rosneft – which is surviving better – still reported an 8% drop in revenue for the first nine months of 2023, to 6.612 trillion rubles. All this seems to slightly contradict the singers of the marvelous situation of “Putin’s war”.