Thursday, September 12, 2024, 11:30 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Reinvention and rebirth are two terms that British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer uses to describe the necessary process of improving the NHS. And with good reason. A report published this week reveals the “dilapidated” state of many buildings in the health network, the difficulties in preventing and treating cancer, the drop in staff “productivity” – translated into a decrease in operations and consultations, with more than 6 million patients on the waiting list – and a frightening fact: it is easier to die in an emergency waiting room than in a war.

The study reveals an alarming backlog in this department. In 2010, a British person who went to see a medical emergency could find himself with 39 people waiting in line. Now there are more than a hundred. A citizen who comes to receive medical attention must pray that he does not suffer a serious illness because the average wait exceeds twelve hours. This is no joke. The Royal College of Emergency Physicians believes that these long delays may cause an excess of 14,000 deaths a year in the United Kingdom due to delays in treatment. And it says that this is an annual mortality rate higher than that of British soldiers who have gone into combat in recent decades.

“We have derelict buildings, mental health patients housed in vermin-infested Victorian-era cells, with 17 men sharing two showers, and parts of the NHS operating in decrepit portable huts,” describes the 142-page report, so “catastrophic” and depressing that it has caused a deep shock in civil society. The document also refers to cancer treatments, where there has been hardly any “significant” progress in prevention in more than a decade. Mortality rates are “substantially higher” when compared with other countries in Western Europe and the Nordic region, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The expert judgment of ‘RoboDoc’



The shock generated by the publication of an extract from the list of shortcomings (the full report will be presented in a few months) is due to the fact that the author of the study has enormous influence in the country’s scientific life. The Prime Minister decided to entrust it to a highly prestigious surgeon, a pioneer of laparoscopy and a British man of Armenian descent called Ara Darzi. Or Professor Lord Darzi of Denham, as he is known in the House of Lords, to whose privy council he belongs after being knighted. Members of his inner circle nickname him ‘RoboDoc’ for having pioneered the application of robotics in operating theatres.

What Lord Darzi paints is a real disaster that will need an injection of money and innovation to solve its multiple deficits. In his opinion, the decrepitude of the health system is the result of the lack of investment in the previous fourteen years. A little more than 38,000 million euros, according to his calculations. The expert considers that this expenditure would have been necessary to bring the NHS on a par with the medical services of other countries with a similar status in terms of technology, facilities and modernity. The conclusions point to the austerity of the last decade – with budgetary growth of only 1% – and an apparently chaotic reorganisation of the health network in 2012 as additional negative elements.

Nothing is said, however, about the period before 2010, which has raised many eyebrows in the House. Lord Darzi was a Labour minister between 2007 and 2009 in Gordon Brown’s government. Now, the surgeon, who is also a member of the main medical academies in the United Kingdom, has generated a strong political discussion with his evaluation, since it puts the spotlight on the Tory mandates. The Conservatives have already come out in force to deny the stinginess in the health budget during their legislatures or any determining responsibility for the current situation of the NHS.

The research reveals not only ruin or money problems, but also other kinds of paradoxical anomalies. Under the last Conservative governments of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, hospital staff increased by 17% from 2019. However, “productivity” has fallen by 11.4% in both consultations and surgery during that time. The result: more than six million patients on waiting lists.

The Prime Minister has promised a radical transformation of the health system to avoid its total collapse. The Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, already declared shortly after the last election that the NHS was “broken”. Keir Starmer has declared that this will be “the biggest reinvention of the NHS” since its creation and will require a period of execution of ten years, although, singularly, his Government will not increase the financial allocation, estimated at more than 170,000 million euros per year.

The head of the Government hopes to improve the care provided to citizens on several fronts. One of them will be the reinforcement of assistance “in the neighbourhoods” and communities. Another, the improvement of social care services, once it has been detected that people without resources are somehow welcomed in hospitals due to the difficult conditions for their survival on the street.

A “preventive revolution”



However, Starmer is banking much of the success of his “reinvention” on what he himself calls a “preventive revolution.” This is the same philosophy that is already filtering through elsewhere. This is the case in the Basque Country, whose government has recently expressed its conviction that unhealthy habits – alcohol abuse, unhealthy diets and tobacco – are putting a strain on its health network (Osakidetza).

Starmer is shocked that there are 2.8 million people in the UK who are out of work due to long-term illnesses. This is an unprecedented figure. This is 800,000 more people than before the pandemic, and many of these are due to mental health problems or muscular ailments, which are leading to an increasing number of workers taking sick leave.

The report, which is in the hands of the government, also identifies a very significant number of diseases resulting from a sedentary lifestyle or poor diet, with a prevalence of heart attacks. In light of this, the cabinet will enact a law in October 2025 that will limit advertising for junk food and will remove this type of establishment from schools. It also foresees the prohibition of energy drinks for under-16s and smoking outside pubs. “I know that some prevention measures will be controversial, but I am willing to be bold,” said Starmer, convinced of the need to transform health care “from disease to prevention.”

While all these measures fall within the standards of other countries, especially in the European context, there are other proposals in the British plan that are out of the ordinary. The Prime Minister wants to establish technical inspections in companies and other workplaces to examine where there are more health risks arising from a sedentary lifestyle or from suffering a heart attack, an ailment that particularly affects middle-aged workers. The second provision is even more suggestive: supervising tooth brushing among children aged 6 to 10. This is the most common condition among children who must go to hospital and the number of cases has been rising steadily since the last decade. “It is an illness that can be easily prevented, but it requires a healthy diet and lifestyle,” Starmer concluded.