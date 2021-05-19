On Sunday the worst omens were confirmed for Atlético B, that he needed a win and a carom to get to the final day alive and lost 3-0. The subsidiary thus sealed its decline in the worst season to go down, because falls two categories. From Second B it goes to Third RFEF, which, after the remodeling of non-professional football, means being in the fifth category. A blow for the second team and, indeed, for the entire rojiblanca quarry.

The Third RFEF works like the Third of always, that is, Atlético B will compete in the Madrid group. The big difference is that, if in 2019 and 2020 the team played the promotion playoff to Second, now the silver category is three steps away. And that, when planning the squad, is a burden that conditions everything. To begin with, facing the first team, it is not the same that Simeone probes players from a strong Second B team (jump of two divisions) to monitor those of Third RFEF (abyss of four categories).

Camello, Garcés, Soriano, Ricard …

The season was already an end of the cycle at Atleti B, but the double decline makes it even worse. Thus, in the club it is necessary to reflect on the future of the Camello (20 years), Ricard (21), Toni Moya (23), Mario Soriano (19) … and others that have been loaned such as Borja Garcés (21) and Sanabria (21). But there are not only changes in the staff, but in the organization chart of the Academy. AS already told a month ago that Atlético did without important names like Javier Vidales, Javier Fernández and Juan Coronel to give a turn to the grassroots work. The consummation of the disaster could bring more changes.

“We fought to the end, we left our lives for these colors but it did not give us to achieve the goal. A hard year that helps us learn, ”Camello posted on his networks, one of the most promising of this litter. Ricard, another of those who has had opportunities with the first team, added: “Anger, impotence, wanting and not being able … we fought until the end and it did not come. We will come back and come back stronger ”.

Sixth in a group of eight from which two are saved

Atlético B is sixth and they still have to receive Villarrobledo, bottom player, on the last day. The subsidiary can aspire to be third, but in any case it would be the worst of the five groups and it would fall the same. However, to seek some motivation, Rivas’ team may try to assault that third place to take priority if there is an administrative demotion. Farewell to a year to forget …