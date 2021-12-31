Dozens of guests trying to check in created giant queues in the lobby of the Moscow hotel “Kosmos”. This was announced on Friday, December 31 by the TV channel REN TV…

The queues were not only tourists who came to Moscow for the New Year holidays, but also Muscovites who decided to spend New Year’s Eve in this hotel.

The settlers stood in lines with the children. According to one of the guests, he chose Cosmos “because of the gorgeous view” from the window.

“From Sochi I came to my friends to rest for a few days. Due to the New Year holidays, this was expected. Will stand, wait, “- one of the guests of the hotel commented on the situation.

As reported on December 29, the Crimean authorities expect about 300 thousand tourists for the New Year holidays during the New Year and Christmas holidays. The occupancy rate of some hotels and sanatoriums reaches 90%.

During the New Year holidays at the beginning of 2021, about 240 thousand tourists visited Crimea. Visitors were accommodated in 220 hotels and sanatoriums.

Tatarstan is also preparing for the influx of tourists during the holidays. Guests are ready to receive 308 hotels, hostels and recreation centers. From 2 to 5 January, the load will be about 80%.