Toasts

Three seconds to crumble: this is how a two-story building collapsed in Latiano. The serious episode occurred during the night on one of the main streets of the town in the Brindisi area, via Francavilla, and only this circumstance prevented a massacre: the building was in fact the headquarters of a home goods store, Liquidò, which was very busy at all hours. During the night, searches for any people who remained under the rubble began, a circumstance that seems to be completely excluded after checks also with molecular dogs video processing by Daniele Leuzzi



01:12