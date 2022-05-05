With the UPI, the boxes and the armchairs full, twenty-three patients wait more than half a day in the corridors to be taken up to the floor
Nurses, nursing assistants, guards and administrators at the emergency door of the Santa Lucía Hospital have said enough. The increase in patients in recent weeks, especially from Primary Care and affected by Covid, is leaving them breathless. The saturation situation is so high that up to twenty-three
#collapse #Emergency #Room #Santa #Lucía #Cartagena #forces #patients #wait #corridors #hours
Leave a Reply