While the future on possible Microsoft deals for future games, it seems that a collaboration between Microsoft and Kojima Productions would be real. Fans recently got very excited after seeing a Ludens figurine on a shelf behind Phil Spencer after he made a virtual appearance at a Microsoft gaming event. On this Jeff Grubb spoke first, saying that this should be taken seriously. And now Miles Dompier of Windows Central has said the same thing.

The idea of ​​a possible collaboration between Xbox and Kojima at some point in the future is definitely an interesting one. What does this collaboration consist of? That is another problem. The wildest theories would suppose a possible acquisition of Kojima Productions by Microsoft, which seems highly unlikely because independence is something that Kojima seems to have expressly sought. But it could also be Death Stranding on Game Pass or a new game. However, the interesting thing is that collaboration between Microsoft and Kojima Productions would be real.

Associating Kojima with PlayStation seems natural, given the history between Kojima’s games and the Sony console. Also, being Japanese, it seems that Kojima feels more at home in the PlayStation ecosystem. However, for Spencer to display a Ludens figure on the shelf behind him during Microsoft’s Gaming Summit event, it seems like it’s more important than it sounds. After JVentureBeat’s eff Grubb would have called this appearance “significant”, Miles Dompier said he viewed a collaboration between Kojima and Microsoft as highly possible.

If confirmed that the collaboration between Microsoft and Kojima Productions would be real, the meaning of this would possibly be to see Death Strandign on Game Pass, or a collaboration between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions for a game, perhaps a horror one (Silent Hill – PT?). Kojima is known for collaborating with different developers for cameos and the like, so anything is possible when it comes to the prolific game developer.