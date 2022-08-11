Epic Games confirms information leaked weeks ago with a brief post on Twitter.

Fortnite does not intend to let go of the throttle, at least in terms of collaborations it means. The battle royale has already joined forces with some of the most popular franchises in the world of entertainment, including Indiana Jones, Star Wars and Marvel, not to mention video game brands such as Street Fighter or Among Us. However, the community was waiting for news about a possible union with dragon ball after leaking some files that pointed to it.

The collaboration will debut in Fortnite on August 16And it seems that the dataminers who discovered this data were not on the wrong track, because Fortnite has just announced a collaboration with the famous manganime devised by Akira Toriyama. To slightly maintain the mystery, Epic Games has published this novelty with a mystical image that distinguishes Shenlongthe iconic dragon from Dragon Ball that grants wishes.

This capture is accompanied by a short message: “Speak. Say your wish… August 16, 2022“In this way, we will have to wait a few more days to discover the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, which aims to be an event of great proportions with some of the most recognized characters in manganime.

We will be attentive to the Fortnite social networks to finish knowing all the features around this novelty. It should be remembered that the battle royale of Epic Games has been slightly introduced in the anime world with a Physical Pack loaded with accessories, but the most recent novelty has to do with the professional wrestler of the WWE John Cena, who It is now available in the game.

