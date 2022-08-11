Since a few weeks ago, it has been mentioned by leaks and information within Fortnitewhich will soon have a very important collaboration, specifically with the anime of dragon ball. However, a few days have passed without any response, and now, all this has changed thanks to an announcement from Epic Games.

Through the main account of the battle royale video game, a message was issued, one that includes the phrase that says “Speak, tell me your wish” this accompanied by the date of the 16 august and a picture of Shen Long. This leaves us more than confirmed that Goku and his friends will be the new collaboration that this title has with a Japanese production.

It is worth mentioning that this is all the information that has been given about the crossover of dragon ball with Fortnite. But if the previous leaks are true, some outfits from Goku, Vegeta, expressions, phrases and a female character not yet confirmed. A special glider in the shape of a dragon ball would also be included.

Surely a couple of days before your arrival the complete information will be released.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Android.

Via: Epic Games