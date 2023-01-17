The Sor Juan Inés de la Cruz School will host the nineteenth edition of the National Cup of Brother Schools “Aljuvi, El Encuentro 2023”.

In a press conference held at the facilities of the educational institution, The organizers released the details of the event. Present at the meeting with the media were Sister Mitsuko Mayorga, Director of Colegio Sor Juana, Sister Ana Luisa Soto, primary level coordinator, and Professor Eligio Esparza, sports coordinator.

The competition for Primary level students will take place in the disciplines of Basketball, Soccer 7 and Volleyball. The activities start on Thursday, January 19 with the arrival of the delegations to this city, at 4:00 p.m. the previous meeting will be held in the library of the host school, at 6:00 p.m. the primary patio and later the welcome party for the athletes, the welcome dinner for managers and coaches will take place in the main patio and the welcome dinner for parents in the primary patio.

During the course of Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, the matches will take place at the facilities of the Ciudad Deportiva Aurelio Rodríguez Ituarte. On Sunday in the Auditorium and the school patios, the mass will take place, the last day of the basketball and volleyball disciplines, as well as the closing and award ceremony of the tournament.

We recommend you read:

have confirmed their participation Astros Remington de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Leones Colegio Progreso de Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Beavers Colegio Teresa de Ávila de Durango, Durango, Osos Colegio Lux de Hermosillo, Sonora, Los Halcones Colegio Salvatierra de Tecate, Baja California, Colts Colegio Victoria de Occidente de Guadalajara, Jalisco, Jaguares Colegio Tepeyac from Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero and the hosts Soles from Colegio Sor Juana de Los Mochis.