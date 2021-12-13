There is barely a week left until winter officially arrives, but meteorologically it has been several more early, since cold and snow have occupied a large part of Spain for days. These inclemencies have caused cuts in several highways and have left villages cut off in some regions of the country.

But there is a Spanish city that surpasses all the others when it comes to cold. Although it may be thought that It could be in mountain ranges such as the Pyrenees or Sierra Nevada, nothing is further from reality. Nor is it found in autonomous communities that are colder than the average, such as Aragon, Navarra or Castilla y León.

The coldest town in Spain It is located in Castilla-La Mancha, specifically in Guadalajara, according to the meteorological portal the time is. It is Molina de Aragón, a town that is located at the vertex of the so-called Cold Triangle, made up of the Castilian municipality itself and the Teruel cities Calamocha and Teruel Capital.

Strong contrast between stations

This town, located at 1,060 meters of altitude, is considered the coldest in Spain for good reason. In the month of January, the coldest month of the year, its average minimum temperature is -3.5ºC and snow an average of 4 days throughout the month. In addition, of the 31 days of the first month of the year, there are usually frosts in 24; that is, in 80% of the days. The maximums are also one of the lowest, since they do not exceed 8.5ºC.

69 years ago, in fact, it registered a chilling temperature. Although it was not a record, since there have been lower temperatures, the thermometers of Molina de Aragón They reached -28.2ºC on January 28, 1952. However, this is not the case throughout the year. Quite the contrary, since in summer the maximum reaches 40ºC, a notable difference with the frosts that its citizens suffer months before.