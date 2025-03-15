If you travel the National-211 between Teruel and Guadalajara, you will go through endless precise but practically depopulated villages. This area in which Castilla-La Mancha and Aragon converge is one of the most whipped by population loss, but also the one with the most charming municipality. Where the highway does not pass and the shopping centers are some of the television, it is located The coldest people in Spain.

By leaving behind small and old municipalities, it will catch your attention to reach an imposing town with great walls and towers and where art is present where you look. Starting to enjoy its beauty is almost mandatory, but the biggest surprise comes when you get off the car. Something temperatures will suddenly collide against your body and then you will understand that you have reached the known as “The Spanish Siberia”.

We talk about Molina de Aragóna town of just over 3,000 inhabitants located in the province of Guadalajara. It was one of the most important enclaves during the Middle Ages, proof of this is its spectacular wall, with its respective towers, which thanks to the restoration work is one of the best preserved in the country. His imposing size removes the breath to everyone who discovers it.

Molina de Aragón | Robot8a | Wikicommons

Its typical medieval architecture of nearby Aragonese regions is accompanied by a Romanesque church and castle and the famous bridge that crosses the Gallo River and which they say that he used the Cid on his way. But if there is something that really attracts Molina de Aragón’s attention, it is the cold. There the lowest temperature in the history of Spain was recorded, it was in 1952 and the thermometers marked 28 degrees below zero.

In the part of the municipality that limits with the province of Teruel, the average temperature registered annually is around three or four degrees below zero, and this year it is expected not to change. In fact, Molina de Aragón is expected in the next few days reach eight degrees low zero according to the State Meteorology Agency. In addition, its location in an elevated area has triggered the yellow alert by wind.