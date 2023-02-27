These last two days of the month of February, and possibly also on March 1, the beginning of the meteorological spring, will be the coldest days of the year (and also of the entire winter) with minimum and maximum temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees below than normal for this time. At the high mountain levels of the Pyrenees (above two thousand meters), the thermometer will plummet to -19ºC while in populated areas it will reach -7ºC, according to the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) for this start of the week. Aemet itself has confirmed to this newspaper that these February 27 and 28 “maybe the coldest winter days in Spain as a whole” with an average temperature forecast that will oscillate between 1 and 2 degrees, when the average ( average 1991-2020) is between 8 and 9.

The notable drop in temperatures will be accompanied by snowfall at sea level, in points of the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Catalan coast, and especially important in the Balearic Islands. In the north of Mallorca, the red warning has been activated for accumulations in 24 hours of more than 40 centimeters in the Sierra de Tramontana from 400 meters, although it will curdle in lower quotas.

The very cold environment will continue throughout the week in most of the peninsula with intense frosts in which it will drop below 5 degrees below zero both on Tuesday and Wednesday in large areas of the interior, and even below 10 degrees. Zero in mountain areas.

Although the temperatures begin to rise from Wednesday, the frosts will continue throughout a good part of the week, and less intense in the second half “and with the normalization of thermometers for the weekend,” according to Aemet. .

arctic origin



The spectacular drop in thermometers is the product of a very cold air mass, of arctic origin, which will begin to withdraw as of Wednesday, and with it a gradual recovery of temperatures will take place, although at least until Friday they will continue to be below of the usual values ​​on these dates.

At this start of the week, a general drop in daytime temperatures is expected. In large areas of the northern half of the peninsula, temperatures will not exceed 5ºC. The nocturnal ones will descend today and tomorrow, extending the frosts to practically the entire peninsula, except for coastal areas and the peninsular southwest.

Minimum temperatures will remain below -5 ºC in large areas of the interior of the peninsula and in the northern half, except for the Ebro valley, and -10 ºC in the Pyrenees and areas of the Iberian system.

The wind will be very intense in the northeast quadrant of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, where there will be very strong gusts, which will cause an additional decrease in the thermal sensation. This wind will gradually lose intensity as of Tuesday, except in the Balearic Islands and northeastern Catalonia, where due to the intensification of the storm recently named by Aemet, squall ‘Juliette’, the Tramontana will intensify and there will be heavy rainfall and hail at low levels, and snowfall in the mountains.

The state of the sea will also worsen in the western Mediterranean, with 3-5 meters of significant wave height around Girona and the Balearic Islands.

The thermal decrease will bring with it a collapse of the snow levels in the northeast of the peninsula, which will affect almost the entire Peninsula from this Monday, causing practically all the precipitation that falls to be in the form of snow. The snowfall will accumulate 2-5 centimeters in the Cantabrian area, the Pyrenees, eastern Catalonia and the surroundings of the Central and Iberian systems. The heaviest snowfall is expected in Mallorca.

The cold wave and the effects of the Juliette storm will not affect the Canary Islands, where the maximum will be around 22-24 degrees and the minimum will range between 16 and 18 ºC.