The air temperature in the metropolitan area on Monday, January 18, will drop to minus 31 degrees, this day will be the coldest since the beginning of winter. This was told by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand.

According to him, the previous night was also the coldest, but the upcoming “will be even colder,” reports TASS…

“The temperature will be from (minus) 25 to 29 degrees, and even up to 31 degrees in the region. The weather will resemble normal weather in a number of regions of the Asian part of the country, in Altai or Siberia: very cold, sunny, insignificant wind, humidity 70–80%, ”Vilfand explained.

According to the scientist, the temperature will be below normal by 10-11 degrees, and the peak of cold weather will be in the morning hours on Monday. During the day, the maximum temperature will be in the range of 20-22 degrees below zero.

Earlier, on January 17, the temperature in Moscow for the first time since the beginning of winter dropped below minus 20 degrees. The capital’s meteorological office called Sunday night the coldest since the beginning of winter.

In addition, the Hydrometeorological Center warned of the onset of abnormal cold weather in the coming days in most of Russia.