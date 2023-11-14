Like many other cities in USAChicago, Illinois is in a delicate moment regarding the immigration situation. Given the high flow of immigrants it has received recently and the inability to contain all of them, a dramatic scene is reproduced in different areas: tents located on public roads where thousands of people spend the nights. Given the cold that is already hitting the town and the approach of winter, responses are demanded from the authorities.

The calculation is that there are currently about 15,000 migrants living in shelters and tents in the city, according to data provided Telemundo. Within the current overflow, where it is not possible to contain all the people who arrive in the territory, there is a key factor: the transfer of people from other states. According to the aforementioned media, 25 percent of immigrants leaving Texas are sent to Chicago.

Beyond the thousands sleeping in shelters, official numbers reported by the city indicate that There are 1,800 migrants who sleep in police stations, both at the entrance and in the immediate vicinity, and more than 500 who spend the nights at airports..

The immigration crisis in Chicago, aggravated by the cold

Given the extreme temperatures that have already begun to occur in the city, testimonies of migrants who sleep as best they can on the street and are on the verge of freezing are multiplying. Faced with this situation, the state and municipal authorities spoke out.

First of all, the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, called on Joe Biden for collaboration from the federal government to solve this problem. For its part, The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, sent the president a letter also signed by the cities of Los Angeles, New York and Denver in which they demand US$5,000,000,000 to contain the migration crisis.