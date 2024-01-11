Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

In Dresden, like in many other regions in eastern Germany, it is currently extremely cold. © Robert Michael/dpa

The cold wave in Germany is continuing and will continue to cause permanent frost in many regions in the coming days. We explain what you have to prepare for.

Munich – The cold snap at the beginning of the year was tough: the lowest temperatures so far this winter were recorded on the night of Wednesday (January 10th). There was permanent frost throughout Germany with temperatures well below zero degrees. It was coldest in Bad Berka in Thuringia at minus 17.2 degrees. In Saxony-Anhalt, temperatures as low as minus 15.1 degrees were measured.

A spokesman for the German Weather Service told the news agency dpathat these values ​​are still not record-breaking. The authority issued a severe frost warning from January 8th and warned of temperatures down to minus 18 degrees.

The weather forecast for Germany: More freezing nights are ahead

It will also remain cold on Thursday night. According to the German Weather Service, temperatures of up to minus 14 degrees are expected in Thuringia. During the day it should become a bit milder: the expected temperatures are between minus 5 degrees in eastern Germany and 6 degrees in the north. It is expected to become milder, especially in the North Sea.

weekday Temperatures during the day Temperatures at night Thursday, January 11th between -5 and 4 degrees between -14 and -5 degrees Friday, January 12th between -3 and 5 degrees between -10 and -4 degrees Saturday, January 13th between -2 and 6 degrees between -10 and -4 degrees Sunday, January 14th between -4 and 6 degrees between -9 to 3 degrees

On Friday these regional differences will remain, with temperatures between minus 3 and minus 5 degrees. Permanent frost is only expected in the southeast. In most other regions it will be milder, with dull and cloudy weather. In southern Germany, residents can occasionally enjoy sunshine.

The weather in Germany at the weekend: snow at night

A lot of sun is expected again in southern Germany at the weekend. In the other regions it will remain mostly cloudy. It is still coldest in the southeast, with temperatures between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees. In the rest of Germany, the German Weather Service predicts values ​​between 0 and 6 degrees. Occasionally there will be rain, sleet and even snow.

It is also expected to snow in some areas on Sunday night. Rain or sleet can be expected in the north. Drivers should drive with caution as it can be slippery in some areas. In most places it is cloudy and cloudy. Only in the south will it be partly sunny.