Although a year ago the world put the brakes on almost everything, including the labor market, the labor wheel kept moving and the selection processes were not interrupted in companies where it was necessary to reinforce departments and update procedures. According to the Hays consultancy, only 63% of the companies had tools to telematically carry out the process of onboarding, that is, the accompaniment of workers who have just joined the organization.

Those who have found the key to success in integrating the new ones stood out for good communication, leadership, humanity and closeness. The failed processes have had to do with the lack of informal spaces to get to know each other better (and feel part of a new team) and the inability of human resources departments to adapt to an extreme situation, such as confinement, where physical contact it is more necessary than ever. To share a business culture to generate commitment.

“My employer has not been able to generate meeting spaces, nor deal with the discomfort and uncertainty of the moment. It has not made the new ones feel good, ”explains Pepa (not her real name), a worker in the cooperation sector hired in the middle of the pandemic. “There were problems with the payroll and they targeted me violently; in the face to face they would not have dared ”, he continues. In addition to the lack of humanity, Pepa highlights the loss of useful information that is only acquired in person. “I was unaware of the quarrels between departments and I only knew it when I complained that they did not respond to my e-mails. I also didn’t know if there was a works council or who the people on the fifth floor were that everyone was talking about ”.

The director of the Human Age Institute of ManpowerGroup, Juan Carlos Cubeiro, who considers that “digitization cannot replace experiential learning or human contact”, interprets that situations like this reveal that there are companies that do not know how to adapt or exercise human leadership, “And when they go virtual they fail.” “Technology exacerbates the harmfulness of a toxic corporate culture,” he sums up. Landing online in a company, says María José Fraile, director of human resources at Meta4, requires “putting the human where it is not and following up on the person”. Failure to do so can lead to “lonely situations” difficult to handle, as highlighted by the head of the Work of the Future study center at EAE Business School, Pilar Llácer. That loneliness has not been primed only with the new signings, “it has attacked everyone.”

Precisely that shared sentiment, well managed, has paradoxically served as an amalgamation for teams with new and veteran personnel. It is the vision that Yaiza Ibarra shares: “We were in a room in front of a screen following the same uncertainty. That makes you empathize with everyone, from the director to the intern ”. Llácer remarks that the companies that “have taken care of their employees and have made them feel loved” have come out of this period strengthened and generated a feeling of belonging. “Good bosses have been more aware of people than of results,” he sums up.

Family feeling

One formula for new members of the team to minimize fit problems has been to take great care in recruiting. According to Montserrat Arias, head of the Bemypartner agency, seeking affinity has been key in their selection processes. “It is intended that they share styles and characters to promote the feeling of family.” The Basque telecommunications operator Guuk, born in the middle of the pandemic, had the same procedure. They also integrated staff of several generations. “You have to be clear about what person you are looking for, what their motivations are and that they fit into the project. If it is not impossible, you cannot be with them every day to check what is not aligned ”, explains Juanan Goñi, CEO.

Also AlmaNatura, specialist in rural entrepreneurship, focused on the relationship between team members. “We do not do job interviews, we go far beyond certificates and titles, we focus on the connection with the team and the purpose for which we exist,” remarks Israel Manzano, one of those responsible.

Despite the difficulties in starting a project remotely and without meeting colleagues, without coffee talks, without sharing gestures or experiences side by side, the balance is positive. Chris Dottie, general director of Hays, assures that “during the entire covid-19 crisis there has not been a working day in which we have not incorporated at least one candidate in Spain”, and remarks that “teleworking is possible, and that includes the process of onboarding; the candidates we have incorporated have received training, talks and remote recruitment meetings ”.

In its 2021 Labor Market Guide, the job abandonment data is 22%, and dissatisfaction with the corporate culture, 26%. They do highlight that, in general, SMEs have not had it easy. “Many lack the tools like bandwidth, investment capacity or innovative mindset for such a radical change,” adds Dottie. They have observed “a certain reluctance to hire young people with less professional experience”, since the process of incorporation and adjustment to the business culture is more expensive. It is a recurring complaint from dual vocational schools. As Silvia Robador, director of professional training at the IMF business school, recalls, on many occasions “they have been offered to do simulations or delay the practices.”

Start-ups, technology companies and large consultancies offer better examples, since they were already on that flexible game board. This is the case of Henkel Ibérica, with a program of onboarding that “it already existed before the pandemic, with virtual seminars and meetings and a colleague accompanying the new employee,” explains Griselda Serra, director of human resources. However, Serra does not trust that normality will bring fully digital processes. This expert highlights that “only direct, face-to-face contact” is capable of creating “close and strong relationships and a feeling of integration in the company.” That is why Henkel asks to bet on a hybrid model.