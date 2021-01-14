The cold wave that began last week and that affected the entire peninsular territory, will last until next Monday, although in a more softened way than the past few days. In the Region, the rise in temperatures, which is already beginning to be noticed slightly, will gain strength from sunday, when the thermometers will reach almost spring figures during the day and the skies will remain clear. Until then, cold and minimum temperatures are still expected, which, in many areas, are around 0ºC. No rainfall is expected anywhere in the Region until the middle of next week.

In the Vega del Segura and the capital of the Region, the maximum temperatures will remain at 15 degrees on Friday and Saturday and will reach 19ºC on Sunday. Here the early morning temperatures will not vary much, oscillating between 4 and 6 degrees throughout the weekend. The area of field of Cartagena and Mazarrón it will register even more slight variations, since the minimums will be around 7 degrees and the maximums will move between 15 and 17 degrees.

Regarding the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas the thermometers will rise during the day to 19 degrees, although the minimum will continue a couple of degrees above 0 until Monday, which will increase to 5. The same trend will follow Northwest Murcia, where the maximums will go from 11 degrees on Saturday to 17 on Sunday, and the minimums will only exceed 0 for the beginning of next week.

He Plateau It will register very similar temperatures, with Sunday being the most spring day with 17 degrees, but at night the thermometer will move between one degree above and one below 0.