When Marcelo Tinelli was the driver of Videomatch, But he began to put his feet in the football plate with the purchase of Badajoz, Claudio Tapia worked as a waste collector. It was 1998 and Chiqui, dressed in a blue shirt that had the inscription “Xeneizes” on the chest, he was interviewed by Diego Korol in Spain. So far he had gone on vacation with a group of friends. “What did you buy, Bighead? ”, Hugo Moyano’s son-in-law said to the camera while the recorded laughter flowed. Other times, of course. 1 to 1 and laughs. Far from the cold war that they wage today, already on board the power of the ball, and under the watchful eye of the Government.

Tinelli did not know Tapia and nobody imagined that that Boca fan would be the president of the AFA two decades later. Chiqui He knew how to climb in the world of football because of his relationship with the trucker leader Hugo Moyano, none other than his son-in-law. From the Ascent, as head of Barracas Central, he took center stage after the death of Julio Grondona. He got back to back with Luis Segura, who was in charge. Today they are hopelessly estranged. The former president of Argentinos Juniors feels betrayed. And he is a close friend of Alberto Fernández. So, Tapia was his faithful squire. And he raised his voice before the 2015 elections, those of the infamous 38 to 38.

Tapia and Tinelli in the Diego Maradona Cup draw. (Photo: @AFA)

“Tinelli’s campaign is based on pressure and perks. We cannot accompany a person who uses these methods ”, he shot Chiqui in August of that year, when the showman hired Ricardo Gil Lavedra, Rodolfo Barra and Jorge Vanossi to issue an opinion on the scope of the statute. In Viamonte they indicated that the then vice president of San Lorenzo was not in a position to compete in the December elections.

They even say that Tapia got up from a table they shared in the AFA and invited him to fight. After the grotesque election, Mauricio Macri assumed power and entrusted Daniel Angelici with the assembly of the new AFA. Meanwhile, the Standardizing Committee promoted by FIFA took over. The former president of Boca anointed Tapia and Tinelli took charge of the Superliga, an autonomous entity that tried to copy La Liga, the Spanish model whose final objective was to give way to the Sports Limited Companies (SAD) and it didn’t work.

The departure of Macri de la Rosada and the arrival of Alberto Fernández changed the direction of football, but Tapia survived in Don Julio’s historic chair. Kirchnerism’s priority was “Finish with double command.” The Super League was transformed into the Professional League but under the orbit of the AFA. Then the dispute over TV rights began.

The heads of the AFA and the Professional League on the day of the sad image of Maradona on the gymnastics field. Photo: AFP.

Tinelli played a strong chip with TNT, Tapia followed him, to the point of terminating the commercial relationship with Fox Sports, now in the hands of Disney, despite the contract in force until 2023, but from the United States they got off the arm of the negotiation. Turner often shares the rights with other companies, including Fox. The 55 million dollar proposal that Alberto Pierri, former president of the Chamber of Deputies and owner of Telecentro SA, approached, did not prosper either. The president of San Lorenzo had approached her. Fundamentally, because Chiqui he swallowed his pride and agreed to sit down with the Mickey Mouse Channel authorities again. The new bond, of $ 45 million, was celebrated by the leaders of the clubs.

However, the look they have of the president of the AFA in Balcarce 510 is far from generating applause. Despite the fact that throughout the pandemic, he did his homework, lent the Ezeiza property and stood behind the health policy, Kirchnerism looks at him askance. Last week it turned out that there was talk of Chiqui in a meeting that the President had with Santiago Cafiero (Chief of Staff), Sergio Massa (President of the Chamber of Deputies), Wado de Pedro (Minister of the Interior) and Máximo Kirchner (head of the Frente de Todos bloc).

Fernández branded as “unpresentable” the management of the AFA. It was just after Tapia requested the return of the visiting public to the fields by “33%” and sent a series of letters to the governors of the provinces with teams in the First Division. From the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, led by Matías Lammens, they made it clear that it is not possible. In the Government they were upset because “It cut itself off”, They felt that it passed over the entire Executive Power. It was a drop that exceeded the glass of patience.

Tapia and Tinelli with other leaders (Russo, Rapisarda and Blanco), leaving the Casa Rosada on the night of Maradona’s wake.

Public complaints from Jorge Capitanich, governor of Chaco and president of Sarmiento de Resistencia, had also weighed. The leader, political ally K and former chief of staff during the last Cristina government, complained about the arbitration against Deportivo Maipú and pointed to the chin of Pablo Toviggino, president of the Federal Council and executive secretary of the presidency of the mother house of football . He spoke of a strategy “At the national level to generate damages.”

Toviggino has his political ties on the inside. Although he was born in Rosario, he settled in Santiago del Estero, where he developed a friendship with Governor Gerardo Zamora. It is not by chance that Guillermo Raed, president of Miter, has become the third vice-presidency of the AFA. It is the soda pop owner Secco, who sponsors some 80 clubs across the country. Nor is it a coincidence that the Province is the venue for the match between Racing and River for the final of the Argentine Super Cup and that the National Team is local to Uruguay for the Qualifiers, all in March. In two years, in addition, Santiago del Estero achieved three places in big football: Central Córdoba (Professional League), Miter and Güemes (First National).

Tapia’s chief of staff has a dialogue with Massa, but Fernández always wanted the interlocutor to be Lammens. Either way, the criticism it received Chiqui they did not go unnoticed at the small government table. Is that why a photo was taken with Gregorio Dalbón, Cristina’s lawyer? They met last week in Viamonte, but for reasons related to the CEAMSE, where the head of the AFA is vice president. Of course, he took the opportunity to take a photo with Dalbón and upload it to Twitter. I wanted to show closeness to Kirchnerism. Máximo didn’t like it at all.

Tapia in front of the microphones, behind the leaders.

There is a situation that reached the ears of the Government and has to do with the virtual Assembly of Representatives that took place in May of last year and renewed the leadership of Tapia at the head of the AFA from October 2021 until the same month of 2025 However, on paper, the initial mandate was computed from March 2017 to March 2021. Thus, there would be a period of acephaly between March and October of this year. That gray would give the Executive the possibility of intervening in the Viamonte prison through the IGJ (General Inspection of Justice), where there has been a file open for 10 months and without resolution. Will that card play?