The cold war between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain began and it has nothing to do with football. The statements that came from France regarding the possibility of Lionel Messi being part of PSG did not go down well with the Catalan club that with Ronald Koeman as spokesman, they put a brake on the Parisians.

It all started with the repeated flirtations that came to Barcelona from Paris and with an informal seduction operation led by Messi’s friends who are active in PSG. The first to speak was the Brazilian and former Lionel teammate, Neymar, who assured that they will soon play together. Then the Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino said that “Players like Messi will always be on the PSG roster. It would be beautiful to train Leo“, making clear his intentions to have him in his squad. In turn Leonardo, the sports director, spoke of” a great table “at which the clubs that” are closely following this matter are seated. “

Ney and Fideo, Messi’s friends who want to take him away.

However, who did not leave any kind of doubt was the Argentine National Team player, Ángel Di María, who was forceful with his sayings and affirmed “There are many possibilities that Leo will come to PSG“.

While trying to seduce Messi to stay at the club, Koeman got tired of the Parisian thread and went to the bone: “It seems disrespectful to me. Someone could be wrong in saying such a thing. Especially for not heating up the game more of Champions. It is not fair, I do not think it is respectful towards Barça that so many people from PSG talk like that about a player who is ours. They talk a lot about Leo, who plays for Barça. Also, we have a tie against them. “

The candidate for the presidency of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, also explained that he was outraged and even questioned the good behavior of the French with respect to the laws: “PSG is allowed to say publicly that it wants to sign Messi. This Barça cannot allow it because it is disrespectful. And more coming from a club / state that breaks the rules. On this we must also work with UEFA and FIFA. “

Now, in the Park of the Princes they laugh at the annoyance culé. And the newspaper Marca suggests that PSG would be taking revenge for all “the comings and goings of the Bartomeu board with Neymar.” And now the French club makes him feel the full weight of his wallet, knowing that in June Messi will be free to negotiate. And there, there will be no appeal to financial fair play that is worth it.

It will be necessary to see if Koeman’s team arrives conditioned on February 16 with all the noise of these weeks. That day the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions Legue is played. And it will be necessary to see if the situation conditions Messi and his teammates. Or if they show the rebellion of the last games.

