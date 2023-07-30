ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos. RONALD WITTEK (EFE)

The European economy is cooling off again. Between October and March, the eurozone’s gross domestic product narrowly escaped technical recession. It registered a slight contraction of -0.1% in the fourth quarter of last year and a stagnation of 0% in the first of this year. The energy crisis and inflation caused by the Ukraine war hit hard. However, the vigorous recovery of services after the pandemic, the strength of the labor market and public aid prevented the fall. But now, with barely a breather, difficulties are once again on the near horizon, especially as the impact of rate hikes is fully transferred to activity. The risk of recession, albeit in its mildest form and still involved in many unknowns, is emerging again in the euro area for the second half of the year.

“The near-term economic outlook for the euro zone has deteriorated, largely due to weaker domestic demand,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said this week in her post-governing council appearance at the official interest rates were raised another 0.25 points to 4.25%.

Although the labor market is showing great strength, inflation and tougher financial conditions are weighing on household spending and industrial production. Foreign demand suffers and investment by families and companies shows weakness. Job creation and services, driven by the hotel and tourism industry after the pandemic, are the engines that keep activity afloat given the weakness seen in the rest.

This is indicated by the surveys of managers that are closely followed by analysts and central banks, the so-called PMI indices, which are generally considered a good early sign of where the most immediate activity is going. After indicating an expansion in the euro zone between January and May, in June they indicated a fall. And in the advanced data for July they showed an even greater decrease: they fell to 48.9, their worst record since November. In this PMI index, the number 50 is the line that indicates expansion or contraction. If the figure is below, as it is, it points to a pullback. Industry is cutting production quite heavily, while services are still growing but at a much slower pace. Housing construction is already suffering from rate hikes and credit restrictions.

fewer orders

In addition, according to these surveys, production expectations and new orders also anticipate a worsening of activity in the coming months, which has caused companies in the euro area to begin to slow down hiring. The increase in employment that these PMI indices encrypt has been small: the smallest since February 2021. And in the case of industry, jobs have begun to be destroyed.

“The decline in new orders has not been as sharp since February 2009 and signals that companies may cut production further in response to a weak demand environment,” Chris Williamson, chief economist at S&P global, the company that produces the PMIs.

And not only the orders in the industry fall. Also in the services for the first time in seven months. Economic activity declines in both France and Germany. In the rest, only a very modest growth is exhibited.

Given these data, Cyrus de la Rubia, an economist at the Hamburg Commercial Bank, maintains that the European economy is likely to enter more contractive territory in the coming months as services lose steam. And he stresses that there is a greater chance that the German economy will be in recession during the second part of the year. The IFO business confidence index gives signs in the same direction.

PMIs and IFOs are surveys. But some more recent activity data is also beginning to paint a somewhat bleaker picture. Eurozone industrial production fell 2.2% year-on-year in May. Retail sales decreased by 2.9%. According to Destatis, the occupation in Germany slowed down in May.

However, with that being said, the second quarter figures released on Friday portend some resistance. France grew by 0.5% between April and June, very positive data but due in part to a one-off rebound in exports due to the delivery of a ship. And the consumption of Gallic households faltered significantly. Flat growth was achieved in Germany after having chained two quarters of contraction. Despite having unemployment at a minimum, the German economy has not yet come out of the technical recession.

“Remember that at the beginning of the year some observers were more optimistic about the German economy? On the back of mild winter weather, the reopening of the Chinese economy and the misconception that avoiding the worst automatically leads to a decent rebound, optimism was rampant in Germany. Half a year later, reality is showing an uncomfortable truth: the economy is stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession,” says Carsten Brzeski, an analyst at ING.

The difficulties of the industry

Since the beginning of the year the industry has been in contraction. Gas restrictions and skyrocketing energy prices have made production costs more expensive and have affected energy-intensive branches above all. Germany has lost its cheap supply and, compared to other parts of the world, energy costs in Europe are still more expensive. Purchases of durable goods have been affected by inflation and because consumption has been reoriented towards services after the pandemic. In addition, there has been a collection of inventories after the bottlenecks caused by the covid that has hindered the normalization of activity in factories. Nor does it help to export the sluggishness of China and the appreciation of the euro. As if that were not enough, the sharp rise in rates is reflected in fewer requests for the necessary credit to undertake investments. And the industry requires heavy investment.

This weakness in the industry has been offset by the good performance of services, especially tourism and hospitality, which have benefited in particular from the end of the pandemic. Consumers have preferred to spend on social activities rather than on cars, appliances or clothes.

But now it is observed that services are also slowing down and the unknown is open as to what will happen once the summer is over and as the effects of rate increases worsen. There is already a slowdown in credit and a lower demand for loans due to the rise in rates.

The strength of the labor market

Still, not everything is negative. In the first place, a technical recession does not imply a depression like the one experienced in 2008 as employment is having a completely different behavior and there is no shock financial. There are reasons to argue for a recovery from the slump to the extent that lower energy prices should gradually be transferred along the chain until reaching final prices, benefiting consumption. A report from the European Commission already highlighted that the strength of the labor market, which registers the lowest unemployment rate in the history of the euro, was a differentiating element in this crisis generated as a result of the war: it argued that employment would hold up better for the large number of vacancies in a labor market that is beginning to notice the retirement of the baby boom. Although there is a significant part of the employment created that is low-skilled, unproductive and with fewer hours, jobs continue to be created.

And most importantly: in a context of falling inflation rates and wage increases, real incomes will begin to grow. Goldman Sachs and Nomura estimate that this year there will be an improvement in the eurozone. On the other hand, household finances are fairly healthy, which helps to absorb part of the increase in mortgage costs and explains how credit delinquencies have remained so low so far.

In short, many elements are going to come together in the coming months until the unknowns are cleared up. In these circumstances, the ECB council will have to decide what to do with interest rates. The debate will consist of whether they are left where they are for a longer time or if they are raised again and they will be cut faster when it is really verified that the economy is not pulling. In light of the cooldown, the first option is gaining integers.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL