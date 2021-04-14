The presence of two of the protagonists of the work Nudes Luciano Castro placeholder image Y Gonzalo heredia in the cycle The Mammons (America, Monday through Friday at 11:30 p.m.) aroused comments of all kinds.

As it happens every night with the program of Jey Mammon, the rebound on social networks was impressive, especially when reflecting different situations that happened during the interview.

In a moment the trend on Twitter had to do with the bad vibes between Castro and Jey, who did not know how to row what was happening in the air. Even Brian Lanzelotta spoke about it from his account, in which he has more than 400 thousand followers.

Luciano Castro was very short when answering in the section Las 24 de las 24. Capture TV

“What a bad wave. Why go to a program if you are going to be reluctantly. It’s costing @JEYMAMMON the note. A pity that they do not enjoy a nice program without bad intention and that all it does is treat the guest well. Hold the suckers, “he wrote.

The singer’s reaction, like that of many viewers, had to do with when, for example, Sabrina Rojas’s husband told him that he had never seen the show. “I know what it is about and I know that he is doing very well,” said the gallant as if to accommodate things a bit.

Failed section

Then it was the turn of the section 24 to 24, which is when 12 o’clock at night is fulfilled, the guests answer 24 questions -some spicy and intimate- helping each other with two lollipops: one that says YES and the other that says NO.

The idea is that the questioned person uses the palette to answer, but then extends the concept by adding data. However Luciano referred to most of the questions to lift the palette without adding anything.

Luciano Castro and Gonzalo Heredia are part of the cast of Nudes. Photo: Press

For example when Jey wanted to know if they had ever been in prison and Luciano raised the SI paddle. “Can I go deeper there, Luciano?” Asked the driver. “A day and a half at the police station”, was the concise answer of the gallant, who only added that “it was in a street fight”.

Then came Jey’s incisive question: “Would they get a tattoo on their penis?”, Castro raised the SI palette, but when the driver wanted to know more details, the gallant’s response was resounding: “You asked me if I would get a tattoo. I do not know what! I’m all tattooed, ”he avoided, almost reluctantly.

In another time complained about the program schedule, since he had come to rehearse iodine the day and “at 23:30 I arrive very tired,” he argued. And he used only the palette again to count if he had ever burned a roast, if he used sunga to go to the beach and if he used toothpicks.

The weather got even more tense when Jey marked that he only responded using the paddle. “They gave me this,” the actor excused himself. And when he asked for a reflection on “When do you look in the mirror …”, Castro interrupted him with an irony: “Whoops! So deep!”, which generated outrage in the networks.

