What happened in Europe when cold sneaked into schools, attacking the religious mandates of the protocols against the coronavirus such as, for example, the one that forces classes with open windows even with freezing temperatures. Journalists from Clarion In Madrid and Brussels all the details and vicissitudes of the face-to-face school in pandemic and winter count in this note.

“Mom, the hooded jacket, not because it bothers me on the bench later”. This year, in Spanish schools, boys pay attention to the coat they wear to school for a pandemic reason: the windows will be open during the hours they spend in the classroom and, of the six months that Spain has been in face-to-face classes, the last three have been winter.

At nine in the morning this Thursday, for example, the thermal in Madrid was barely 5 degree even though spring begins next weekend in this part of the hemisphere.

In Spain, back to school in body and soul did not mean an avalanche of infections in the school environment although it is known that the risk of becoming infected in closed environments is twenty times higher to the chances of getting sick from coronavirus outdoors.

However, in the covid protocol for the schools of the Ministry of Education, which the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities agreed in September, when classes began, the arrival of winter I did not contemplate a change of stage neither of measures nor of habits.

Concerned about the low temperatures with which their children would have to live in the classrooms, in some districts of the Community of Madrid, such as La Latina, parents self-organized and launched collections to supply the schools of air filters -the price, on average, is 4,200 euros per team for each classroom- who could space the opening of windows.

In October, the parents of 17 schools in La Latina and Carabanchel sent a joint letter to the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the city, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, because they considered that the measures concerning to the ventilation of the classrooms of Madrid schools were “Improvised and deficient”.

At that time, the environmental pediatrician Juan Antonio Ortega recommended natural ventilation as the most effective method to drive away aerosol particles that could be suspended in classrooms. “You have to open the windows forever, at least 25 or 30 centimeters. This year the children have to wear warmer and in case they need something complementary I am in favor of the systems of radiant heating”Said Ortega, who is coordinator of the Environmental Health Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics.

And although in Spain the cumulative incidence of Covid-19 infections in this third wave is on the decline -it is 128 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days-, of the 47 million Spaniards who live here, just 1.8 million It has already received the two doses of the vaccine with which it is intended to immunize the population against Sars-Cov-2.

Vaccination of teachers and professors It began in March but the suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca serum that Spain, like almost a score of countries, resolved this week slows down the process and it sows concern among teachers, especially after the death of Pilar González Bres, the Marbella math teacher who was vaccinated with AstraZeneca on March 3 and died thirteen days later from a stroke.

The Ministry of Health will investigate whether or not his death is related to the dose of the Oxford vaccine that was applied to him.

The protocol, out the window

Belgian education authorities spent the months of July and August last year discussing protocols and sanitary measures and social distancing for when the children return to school in September. Those responsible for Education in the three regions of the country (Education is a regional competence) promised that even if more waves of infections came the last thing to close would be the schools.

Belgium kept his promise and with the exception of extending the vacation week from the beginning of November to two weeks, the children have had face-to-face classes since the beginning of August and it hardly generates debate that the educational system continues to function while many other sectors were closed for months. Bars and restaurants they don’t open since the end of October.

But all those protocols are complied with in a quite flexible. The children are separated into groups or bubbles that initially have no contact with other groups. And if that is true during class, at certain times they get together up to four and five groupsTherefore, depending on the schools, groups of between 60 and 80 children are formed with about four teachers helped by scholarship holders, young university students who will one day be part of the teaching staff.

Classes with ten degrees below zero

One of the measures that is fulfilled is that the schools looked for formulas so that parents do not access its facilities, not even in the case of small children of three or four years. Hostels were organized at the entrances or directly in barracks from which, when everyone is there, they are transferred to their classes. This measure is fulfilled, but others, such as the idea of ​​keeping the windows open so that air can circulate and in principle reduce the risk of contagion it was never implanted.

It also does not help that Brussels reached the 10 degrees below zero. Although the windows were not opened for weeks where the thermometer exceeded 15 degrees positive.

Belgium outperformed the last few months without a third wave that neighboring countries did live, but in recent days the data show an aggravation and this Friday new restrictive measures could be taken. The federal government and regional entities promise that schools will not close although the Easter holidays could be extended.

The Belgian case is quite different, for example, from the Scottish one. Scottish schoolchildren returned to school two months after the Christmas holidays. Since then the schools have separated them into bubbles.

In Scotland, PCR in high school

Each bubble has a different time for recess and a different time for lunch. The windows, despite the cold, They are open and the children have to keep safe distances from the teachers, although in practice nobody sees How is it possible do that with little boys.

Scottish schools also implemented a one-way system so that children do not cross paths with other groups and they can no longer sit in groups but at individual desks.

The sport is always done outdoors whatever the weather conditions and high school students have to do two PCR tests weekly.

