It is winter. It’s cold. Although perhaps coming from the warmest year at least since 1961, according to the 2022 climate summary published by the AEMET, feeling the thermometer below zero leaving the house at 8 in the morning freezes anyone. The average minimum temperature in the peninsula in January is 1.1 degrees, according to the reference period of 1981-2010. A ‘trifle’ for those who set foot on the street yesterday at that time in Puerto del Pico (Ávila), where -11.9 degrees were recorded, or in Sabiñánigo (Huesca), with -11.8. And perhaps an adventure for those who paved the streets yesterday in Estepona (Málaga), with a minimum of 10 degrees at that same time, or with 20 degrees in the Canary Islands.

The cold line in Spain, the average of the minimums according to the reference period, begins at those 1.1 degrees in January and reaches 15.2 degrees in July and August. Values ​​that are far, far away, from those -32 degrees that were recorded in Lake Estany Gento (Lleida) in 1956.

Thus, the degrees that remain from the winter coat to the summer cardigan (from the lowest average to the highest) are about 14 in all of Spain. Although, in this study period, which serves as a comparison for subsequent years, there are summers with minimum averages of 9.9 degrees in León, and winters at -2.1 degrees in Lleida.

That February of 1956,

when the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the National Bank of Climatological Data of AEMET was recorded, Spain suffered three waves of cold air that left record numbers in many network observatories. That month is the record of the absolute minimum of Cádiz (-1), Santander (-1.7), Cáceres (5.8), Valencia (-7.2) or San Sebastián (-12.1). The vast majority of these records are recorded before the turn of the century. Barely half a dozen in the last ten years.

In 2021, with Madrid paralyzed with Filomena, when the Cuatro Vientos station marked -13 degrees. In Toledo they were -13.4, in Teruel, -21, and in Calamocha -21.3 degrees.

Most of these record numbers, 40% of the total, were recorded in January. For this last day of the year, the AEMET foresees that, although there are still frosts in a good part of the territory, the temperatures will moderate. An anticyclone enters from the north and spreads over the peninsula and the Balearic Islands and the wind is expected to decrease and the wind to moderate. February is the second coldest month in the reference series, with 1.8 degrees in peninsular territory.