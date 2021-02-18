Texas and Mississippi know of hurricanes, Oklahoma and Arkansas of tornadoes, but neither of those nor of the other southern states affected by an arctic cold wave that has already left 24 dead and frozen a third of the country was prepared for the blanket of snow and freezing temperatures, which New York and Washington received this Thursday as one more inclement.

On Monday, after a weekend with only two precedents in the state’s annals, the electrical system began to collapse, causing a series of chain blackouts that, by Wednesday, had already left three million Texans without electricity. no gas to heat up. This Thursday things were even worse: “At this point the water should only be used to sustain life,” announced a statement from the Kyle City Council, south of Austin. “We are about to run out of any.”

Frozen pipes were breaking faster than anyone could repair them, so Governor Gregg Abot had to call in plumbers in other states for help. The treatment plants had stopped filtering due to the lack of electricity and the pumps were not moving. The water stopped being drinkable for 7 million people and the authorities ordered the citizens to boil it, relieve themselves in the fields to avoid the use of toilets and melt the snow. Even that had instructions, because if they were limited to putting it in a saucepan over the fire they would consume a huge amount of the precious natural gas that is so scarce these days in the world’s largest oil producer.

“The fault,” said the governor on Fox News, “is wind energy.” Further proof that the Green New Deal proposed by the left to combat climate change would be “a disaster.” According to him, the turbines froze and dragged with them – no one knows how – the rest of the electricity sector.

The indictment doesn’t stand up to the slightest scrutiny, because wind power in Texas only accounts for 7%. The problem dates back to the days of Roosevelt, when Texas became independent in rebellion against federal government regulations and became the only state in the Union that does not connect to any other’s electrical grid. What’s more, after two similar blackouts in 1988 and 2011, a federal government report warned the Ercot power company that it had to protect its grid from the elements so it wouldn’t succumb to the cold. Something that the Texas government turned into a “recommendation” and Ercot a dead letter.

As a result, 1.4 million Texans woke up cold on Wednesday without a bad heater to turn on. The lines in the snow to buy gas cylinders went on for miles, while others built bonfires outside the house and opened sleeping bags inside the bed. Cellular antennas silenced cell phones. Hospitals operated with generators. Large producers like General Motors and Toyota had to close factories and companies like Amazon or Walmart stopped distributing.

In the midst of so much frustration, the photo of Senator Ted Cruz, a self-sacrificing “father of a family and freedom fighter”, says his profile, sitting with his daughters on a flight to Cancun where the temperature is 27 degrees. The outrage was widespread. The senator who represents “the great state of Texas” in Washington had left with his family and was still tweeting from the Caribbean his best recommendations to survive the cold wave, such as where to find the nearest shelter. His defense, “my daughters asked me, I wanted to be a good father,” he apologized in a statement. Its constituents heard him. “I want to be a good father too, so next time I’ll vote for another,” replied Mike Hixenbaug, who had had to take his son to a hospital on a blackout night.