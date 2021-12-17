Grab your scarf and hat again, because after an above-average warm period, the cold is coming our way again. The week starts with temperatures of a maximum of 5 degrees. Will we finally have a white Christmas? They just don’t know that at Weerplaza yet.











What will happen to the weather over the weekend and Monday is pretty certain, explains weather forecaster Diana Woei: ,,We will start with more of the same in the coming days: gray with high temperatures for the time of year. We don’t have to shiver when we go outside around ten degrees.”

Tuesday it turns again. “It’s getting cold. I can’t make it any better,” laughs Woei. ,,It will only be a maximum of 5 degrees, and in some places the mercury is even barely touching 2 degrees. The chance of frost in the evening, night and morning is therefore very high. You will need your gloves, hat and scarf again for the next week.”



Quote

It can freeze, it can thaw, anything can still happen Diana Woei, Weerplaza

White Christmas

Whether we get a white Christmas or not, the weather lady doesn’t dare to touch that, but she doesn’t rule it out. “At the moment it is anything but certain what will happen. Yesterday the most likely scenario still seemed to point to a significant cold during the Christmas season, but now it seems to be getting a lot milder again, with maybe even 13 or 14 degrees on Boxing Day. It could freeze, it could thaw, anything could happen.”

But when it gets cold, we can cheer, says Woei. “Most models show precipitation on Thursday, and some predict snow there as well. There may even be a storm on Christmas Day, but nothing is certain. It’s just a question of which way the dime falls.” On Monday or Tuesday, Weerplaza hopes to be able to predict with reasonable certainty whether it will be a white Christmas or whether we will be stuck with drizzly weather.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: