7/2/2023 – 3:00 pm

Faced with the expectation of a winter with frequent passages of cold fronts in Brazil, the market offers affordable options to increase the temperature of the house. Price comparison service Buscapé takes advantage of the partnership with more than 500 stores to suggest five items that can cost up to R$ 400 and improve consumers’ daily lives.

Winter started on June 21st and temperatures in several states are already dropping compared to autumn;

Price finder has deals on items for the season;

“It is possible to find long-lasting items that can warm homes for years, such as a blanket, and also personal products needed for routine in winter, such as body moisturizer”, explains a Buscapé specialist.

Indications range from a coberdrom (item that combines a sheepskin blanket and duvet), which can be found for R$ 164, to a Stanley thermos cup, for R$ 186 at Buscapé. The platform also offers an air conditioner for BRL 400, an espresso machine for BRL 370 and moisturizing lotion for BRL 55 (see the list below).

“Retail adapts to changes in the daily life of Brazilians, and this includes the expected drop in temperature in winter. Within Buscapé’s focus on ensuring that the consumer finds the lowest price for the desired products, we indicate items with values ​​below R$ 400. It is possible to find long-lasting items that can heat homes for years, such as a blanket , and also personal products needed for winter routine, such as body moisturizer”, explains Leonor Militão, Buscapé’s Content editor.























