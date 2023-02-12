Today we are used to seeing partnerships in Formula 1 between teams and a certain watch brand. The pilots are obliged to wear the watches of the official sponsor and if you notice, at the end of the race the three pilots who finished on the podium before the interviews and while they are drying off the sweat, take care to put on the official cap and fasten the watch from the house that sponsors the team. However, this is a relatively recent custom and so one wonders if the partnership that was born years ago between two icons of “made in Italy” like Ferrari and Panerai he would have had the success he set out to have had he lived there modern media exposure that Formula 1 reserves for its many sponsors in the world of watchmakingRolex in the first place.

The collaboration between Ferrari and Panerai developed over five years, from 2005 to 2010. The Maranello house had just ended its collaboration with Girard-Perregaux ed Angelo BonatiCEO of the company with the most famous Italian brand in the field of watchmaking (already at the time, however, belonging to the Richemont group) contacted directly Jean Todt, then multiple victorious Ferrari Formula 1 team principal with extensive powers in the sports management of the Prancing Horse brand. The five-year collaboration agreement was found in a short time and announced as early as 2005. It would not have been a simple “co branding” operationwhere the Ferrari logo would have found its place inside the dial of one of the famous Panerai models such as the Luminor or the Radiomir. The project involved the construction of several e new watchesincluding many chronographs, by totally new design that they had a high technical content joined to a characteristic design which was to embody the essence of both Ferrari and Panerai.

From a purely technical point of view it can be said that the operation was successful. In the span of that five-year period, well were produced 20 models (references for watch enthusiasts) which already in their nomenclature declared the prevalence of the Ferrari brand. In fact, the references were christened with the prefix “FER” going from FER00001 to FER00020, while Panerai watches always have references with the prefix “PAM”. Even the names of the models drew liberally from the history of the Scuderia, resorting to names such as “Granturismo Chronograph”, “Scuderia Flyback” and so on.

From a purely aesthetic point of view these watches were characterized by clear references to the dashboards of road Ferraris and color choices based on red, yellow and black in true Maranello style. The only brands present on the dial were those of the horse and to find the Panerai brand you had to look at the case back of the watch where there was the inscription “Engineered by Officine Panerai”. Leather straps combined elegance and robustness with extensive use of alligator leather and the cases had a rather original shape which did not immediately identify them with the iconic “Panerai cases” but which in any case remained squared and muscular with alternating satin finishing and mirror polished parts, all made with high quality standards. The casebacks were in steel with the Prancing Horse logo engraved or with the caliber visible through a sapphire crystal on which a honeycomb grid was applied that recalled clear racing styles.







From a purely technical point of view, the chronographs created for the Panerai-Ferrari collection were equipped with extremely interesting characteristics and calibres. Although these were not manufacture calibres, which would not have made economic sense for such a limited production and in any case not even in those years did Panerai produce proprietary calibres, the watchmaker’s technicians used tested and highly reliable calibres as a basis ETA basis for the time only or the Valjoux 7750 for chronographs. This last caliber was heavily reworked to give birth to the calibre OP XVIII that we find inside the most interesting chronograph of this collaboration, the Ferrari Granturismo split-seconds, reference FER00005.

The “split-seconds” complication is one of the most sophisticated that we can find in a wrist chronograph. It makes it possible to measure two stopwatch times which started at the same instant thanks to two separate chronograph seconds hands. Clearly in the context of track racing it would allow, for example, to record the lap times of two cars that are chasing each other. The OP XVIII caliber featured 31 jewels, e column wheel sorting to give the idea of ​​sophistication. The finishes were of a great standard with extensive use of “Cote de Geneve” on the bridges, blued screws, and the prancing horse logo engraved on the winding rotor. Better than modern Panerai. Water resistance up to 100 meters guaranteed by the chronograph and screw buttons like the crown, it still represents an extremely high value for a chronograph today. The prices of these watches certainly could not be “popular” but they were in line with a product born from two iconic brands of Italian luxury, standing among the 10 and 12 thousand euros.

Despite the high technical contents and the excellent finishes the success of these watches was very limitedwhich happened for various reasons. First of all, the Ferrari drivers of the five-year period 2005-2010 had their own personal sponsors in terms of watches. Michael Schumacher was linked to Omega who had also made a version of his famous Speedmasters dedicated to the German champion. Philip Massa was already then sponsored by Richard MilleAnd Kimi Raikkonen who was the only Ferrari world champion of that period was never used as a testimonial for the watches which were also officially partners of the Prancing Horse at that time.

Perhaps the excessive visual characterization with stylistic features and Ferrari logos did not adequately perceive the “presence” of Panerai among those considering the purchase of a watch resulting from this partnership. Or maybe it’s therehe history of the two brands made the Moorish marriage difficult since Ferrari belongs to land and speed on the track while the history of Panerai is linked to the heroic marine exploits of the divers of the Italian Navy for which the “Officine Panerai” of Florence was the official supplier since the beginning of the last century. Earth and Water are two elements that are too different and to coexist in the DNA of a watch. For these reasons perhaps i ferraristi and paneristi (as the fans of the Panerai brand call themselves) have never recognized themselves in the same people.

In any case many of these watches are still for sale on second-hand market with prices ranging from 3 to 7 thousand euros about. A real bargain considering the original list prices and the technical content that these watches still have today. Obviously we are not talking about pieces that can increase their value over time as happens for the top brands in the world of luxury watchmaking, but in any case of watches that, due to their value, allow access to products of a high technical level.