In the midst of the cold wave that is sweeping through Chile, the sand on Mariscadero beach in Pelluhue froze. In the town of Maule, temperatures of -3.5 degrees Celsius were recorded, which gave rise to the phenomenon. A few days ago, images of frozen water were also recorded in San Sebastián, in the Tierra del Fuego region.

The Chilean capital has recorded temperatures below 0 degrees, in freezing days caused by the El Niño-Southern Oscillation phenomenon. The weather conditions are expected to persist until next Sunday, July 14.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.