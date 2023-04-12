Santiago Contoricón in an image shared by him on his social networks.

Last Saturday, in the stillness of the night, five shots killed Santiago Contoricón Antúnez, a 58-year-old Asháninka leader. The hitman killed him in the presence of his wife and his children, in his house, located in the community of Puerto Ocopa, in the province of Satipo, Junín, in the central Peruvian jungle. Contoricón was an authority in the area: he was mayor of the Río Tambo district (2003-2006), councilor in the Provincial Municipality of Satipo (2007-2010), and regional councilor of Junín (2015-2018). But above all he was someone committed to defending his people from the expansion of drug trafficking. In the past, he was part of the resistance against Sendero Luminoso, the organization that installed terror in Peru in the last decades of the 20th century.

Unfortunately, Contoricón’s death is not an isolated case. According to the NGO Global Witness, from 2002 to date, 60 indigenous leaders and environmental defenders have been assassinated in the country. “We are alone in the face of drug trafficking and terrorism. Successive governments have abandoned us and, as a consequence, criminal organizations linked to illegal economies are murdering our leaders with impunity,” explains the statement from the Asháninka Central of Río Tambo (CART). In addition, they say that the killed leader was a very close collaborator of the Police and the Armed Forces. “In recent years we have seized several tons of cocaine and handed it over to the anti-drug police. That is the reason for this murder,” they say.

This has been endorsed by Police General Colim Sim Galván, who is leading the investigations. “It is a hypothesis, because that is an area of ​​illicit drug trafficking. The murder would have been in retaliation for a last intervention they have had in an important drug seizure ”, he said. On Sunday morning, authorities found an abandoned linear motorcycle, a pistol, and a backpack with an UZI machine gun inside on a nearby road. Everything indicates that they were from the criminals.

Fabián Antúnez, president of the CART, has publicly denounced that they alerted the Executive of the possible attacks against him. However, there was no response. “On March 24 I went to make a provision to the Ministry of the Interior. We inform you of our concern about being threatened by drug trafficking. This death could have been prevented if the State were present, giving us support to the native communities. But due to the neglect of the government, this event occurred, ”he lamented.

The group, which is demanding explanations from the Dina Boluarte government, has taken measures: since Tuesday, the transit of all types of boats through the Tambo River has been cut off indefinitely until those responsible for the murder of Contoricón are captured; the withdrawal of all foreigners to the area has been requested, as well as the registration of all non-asháninkas and, as if that were not enough, the withdrawal of officers from the Navy Base in Puerto Ocopa is demanded, ” for not complying with providing security and protection to the population and allowing the circulation of ships transporting cocaine and chemical supplies for drug trafficking.”

The latest irreparable losses of indigenous leaders have been those of Ulises Rumiche, a bilingual teacher, who was assassinated with a shot to the head, in the Pangoa district, in Junín; Erasmo García Grau, from the Cacataibo ethnic group, who was kidnapped and executed with a shotgun blast, in Ucayali; Arbildo Meléndez Grandez, who was found with a bullet wound, in the middle of the forest, in Huánuco. Unfortunately there are no significant advances in the investigations, where illegal coca, land trafficking and illegal logging are involved.

Although there has been an intersectoral mechanism for the protection of human rights defenders since 2021, in practice several of the ministries involved have not actively participated in the meetings. The feeling of helplessness is tangible, especially in the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers (Vraem), the largest coca-growing basin in Peru.

As a sign of mourning for the death of Santiago Contoricón, the Municipality of Río Tambo raised the Peruvian flag at half mast while the Place of Memory, Tolerance and Social Inclusion (LUM) expressed its regret through a statement, highlighting his valuable testimony before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR). After being veiled in the offices of the Central Asháninka in Río Tambo, the remains of Santiago Contoricón, the last victim of drug trafficking, will return to earth, in the forest where he grew up: Puerto Ocopa.

