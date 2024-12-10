The low temperatures that are about to arrive and the winter weather increase the risk of respiratory and joint diseases in dogs and cats. Veterinary experts recommend specific preventive care and reinforce the importance of deworming during this time of year. Maintaining a balanced diet, carrying out periodic check-ups and reinforcing protection against parasites are key to avoiding health problems. “Extreme cold, especially in small breed dogs with short hair, advanced age or those with mobility problems, can be a risk. for your health. Low temperatures can affect your body temperature, causing hypothermia or joint problems, among others. Dog clothing is not just a matter of fashion. In winter, the risk of chilling is real, especially for more vulnerable breeds or animals that spend a lot of time outside the home," Nuria Gómez Constanzo, veterinary expert at Clinicanimal, explains to ABC. Exposed to low temperaturesWith the arrival of winter, animals, especially dogs that go outside, may be exposed to low temperatures, which can affect their well-being and health. Although many people associate clothing for animals with an aesthetic issue, the truth is that, in certain climatic conditions, it is an essential protection measure. On cold days, it is advisable to protect our pets from low temperatures, especially if they have special needs due to their age or breed. There are those who claim that animals do not need shelter because in the natural environment no animal shelters itself to spend the winter, no matter how harsh it may be. This does not mean that our pets – dogs and cats – do not suffer from the cold, in fact it is common that weak animals (old, puppies or sick) are safe candidates for being cold. We must also keep in mind that most of our pets live in houses with heating, which makes the change in temperature very abrupt every time they go out for a walk. Joint problems At this age, joint problems are very common, such as osteoarthritis at the lumbar or lumbosacral level. These pathologies almost always worsen with intense cold, and can prevent the animal from being able to get up and walk on its own. These animals undoubtedly need to be warm in the winter when they go outside or if they stay in a yard. Furthermore, elderly animals do not have their defenses in an optimal state and their energy is less than when they are young, therefore it is very important to take care of them in the cold weather, especially at night, when they rest and remain inactive for many hours. This is the time when a chill is most likely. Small dogs also suffer a lot from the cold, since their body surface is very large in relation to their size, and this facilitates heat loss. Furthermore, their caloric reserves are smaller and they have less capacity to generate heat for a long time. Debunking myths Vanessa Galán from SantéVet dismantles five myths to protect your dog or cat from the arrival of cold or low temperatures in this way, as we say, to prevent diseases and This way your pet can face the “general” winter that Napoleon called in the best conditions. 1- I have to prohibit my cat from going outside and restrict my dog ​​from walking. Fake. There is no reason to prohibit your pets from going outside. The key is to take some precautions before and after the ride. You can protect him with some warm clothing, especially if he is small in size or has very short hair, if he is senior or is in the process of recovering from an illness. Very long walks should be avoided. It is better to reduce the walking time and increase the number of shorter outings to prevent their hooves and ears from freezing. After the walk, dry their legs and belly thoroughly, these areas are very sensitive to the cold. In the case of cats and if they continue to make their nightly rounds during the cold months, make sure that they can enter the house when they return so they can warm up. Check its pads to make sure there is no ice embedded in it. Whether it is a cat or a dog, it will like it if you bathe its paws in warm water and then dry them well.2- I should not bathe my pet in winter. It’s not entirely true. Certainly, if it is cold, it will not be very tempting for our dog or cat to spend a long time in the bathtub. But if necessary (since they may get more stained than normal during the walk due to rain, puddles and snow), there is no reason not to do it. The main thing is, as at any other time of the year, to use an appropriate shampoo, do not wet your ears or face, avoid drafts and dry your body well after bathing. You have to take your time with the latter, use a hair dryer if possible, and avoid going outside until they are dry. In winter it is advisable to reduce the frequency of your pet’s baths and reduce their duration. Wash them only if it is essential, this way you will maintain the natural cycle of their fur and the production of natural oils they produce to protect themselves from the cold.3- I have to change my pet’s diet. Depends. It may be useful to increase the amount of your dog’s food ration if he is very active and expends a lot of energy, or if he lives outdoors (be careful with his den, make sure it is well insulated from the cold, that it is warm and his container with water is not frozen). Your veterinarian can advise you on this point: depending on your pet’s breed and lifestyle, the average ration can be increased by up to 30%, or you can change its feed to one with a higher concentration of calories. For indoor cats or very domestic dogs that require little physical activity, it will not be necessary to change their diet. You can consult with your veterinarian if you notice that your pet is down or lacks energy in winter, he may need some vitamin supplement. 4- I can forget about deworming until spring. Fake. Although there may be fewer ticks during the winter, and therefore less risk of disease transmission, remember that fleas are very present year-round. In winter, they will take advantage of any carelessness to enter homes in search of warm areas where they can hide and reproduce, to infest your pet and, incidentally, carpets, sofas, wooden floors, etc. To avoid these problems, we recommend that you continue, even in winter, with your internal and external deworming schedule. 5- My pet is at high risk of poisoning during the winter. TRUE. Many pet owners are unaware of it, but one of the biggest causes of death for dogs and cats during the winter is poisoning from ingesting antifreeze products. These liquids have a sweet flavor that attracts our pets. In the case of products used to melt or prevent ice on roads, for example, they are toxic products that can impregnate the paws of animals, causing allergies or poisoning if they are licked. If you live in areas where it snows or freezes regularly, take some precautions and prevent your dog or cat from walking unsupervised. In the case of dogs, we will try to always keep them on a leash when we walk through areas where there may be this type of products. If it is a cat that leaves the house, we must be attentive upon its arrival to clean its paws very well and check the space between the pads. Warm coats There are many options to keep our faithful companion warm, among which are fleece linings, if we want to opt for an option with greater coverage; or more localized options such as scarves, which promote mobility. When asked what type of garment is appropriate, experts assure that the best garment is one specifically for dogs, which “are comfortable, breathable and made of materials that retain heat without overheating the animal and that do not restrict movement, but They do adhere to your figure so as not to interfere with your walks or daily activities”, as explained by Clinicanimal.Winter illnesses and adviceAs veterinarian Nuria Gómez Costanzo explains to ABC, “The Cold and humidity are factors that can predispose animals to respiratory problems, especially in dogs and cats with weakened immune systems or at advanced ages. It is important to be attentive to any sign of discomfort and act preventively. During winter, respiratory diseases such as kennel cough, rhinotracheitis in cats and other respiratory tract infections are common. Cold and exposure to humid environments or sudden changes in temperature increase the chances of infection, especially in very young, older animals or animals with compromised immune systems. To reduce the risk, it is advisable to avoid prolonged exposure to low temperatures, ensure that the dog or cat has a warm, clean and humidity-free space, and keep its vaccinations and deworming up to date. In addition, joint pathologies, such as osteoarthritis, tend to worsen in the cold months. Symptoms of pain and stiffness in older dogs and cats can intensify, reducing their mobility and quality of life. Experts suggest providing warm, comfortable bedding, avoiding sudden changes in temperature, and considering supplements that can help strengthen joints under veterinary supervision. Barkyn offers recipes, rich in antioxidants and quality proteins, that are tailor-made for each need: they help strengthen the immune system, providing comfort and health in each meal.

